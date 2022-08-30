"Conor McGregor's championship run is done" - Chael Sonnen says Irishman "not aware" of his situation

Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor's championship run may be over, but the Irishman is perhaps unaware of his situation. Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos' honest tweet in retrospection about his championship run sparked observations from Sonnen.

RDA has realized that his time fighting elite competition is over and wants to test himself against the game's biggest names and seasoned veterans. Sonnen claims that, just like the Brazilian, McGregor's championship run is over even though he remains the biggest name in the sport today.

Rafael dos Anjos @RdosAnjosMMA I had my last title run…and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train. I have almost eight hours of octagon time…get me a veteran for a change!I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or Guida. I had my last title run…and now it is time to fight people that motivates me to wake up and train. I have almost eight hours of octagon time…get me a veteran for a change!I would love to fight guys like Jim Miller, Jorge Masvidal or get my rematch with Tony Fergunson or Guida.

In an episode of Beyond The Fight, Chael Sonnen drew parallels between the tweet and McGregor's championship by saying:

''Conor McGregor's championship run is over. That's true, that's mean. Conor did not come out and tell, because he's not aware of it.''

Sonnen added that while McGregor's run at the top may be over, the Irishman will continue to dominate pay-per-view records and put on exciting fights:

''Conor MGregor's championship run is over, but his record setting isn't, his live gate is not, McGregor's pay-per-view, these things are not done. His time in the spotlight and his time as the main event is not done.''

While experts in the MMA community echo the same sentiment regarding Mcgregor's career, the former two-division champion is still confident of becoming a titleholder again.

Watch Chael Sonnen's video below:

Chael Sonnen surprised that Conor McGregor didn't throw his name into welterweight title picture following UFC 278

McGregor has teased the idea of contesting for the welterweight title and chasing 'triple-champ status' several times in the past. A few months ago, the Irishman targeted a fight against then champion Kamaru Usman, claiming that he saw no danger in that match-up.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. https://t.co/IfeSvhVMYs

Conor McGregor was thrilled for his fellow Paradigm Sports fighter Leon Edwards for his spectacular victory at UFC 278. However, McGregor's lack of activity to engage in the title picture conversation surprised Chael Sonnen.

'The American Gangster' was perplexed by the Irishman's silence and spoke about it in a video:

"He [Conor McGregor] wasn't busy, he was available. He watched the fight, he had access to the internet. He didn't insert himself, he didn't call anybody out, he didn't look for a fight, he didn't look for an opponent. He didn't do anything to rile anybody up and make them come after him. Why? What is the master up to? What was he thinking? What does he know that we don't?"

Watch the video below:

