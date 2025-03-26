Chael Sonnen claims Ilia Topuria facing Charles Oliveira first would raise the stakes for Islam Makhachev showdown

Chael Sonnen believes Ilia Topuria must fight Charles Oliveira and get past him, as it would set the stage for a monumental clash for the lightweight title against Islam Makhachev. On his YouTube channel, Sonnen speculated that a potential matchup between Topuria and Makhachev could become one of the biggest fights of 2025, even surpassing the anticipated heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

However, the UFC Hall of Famer emphasized that the former featherweight champion is not yet ready to face the Dagestani star. To raise the stakes for the bout, Sonnen insisted that Topuria must first defeat Oliveira in a potential fight, stating:

“I would argue for you and we wouldn't know until we got there. A little projection by me but I strongly believe if Ilia Topuria goes to Charles first and gets through Charles, Ilia versus Islam can challenge Aspinall versus Jones and possibly overtake them. There's a lot of ifs plenty of slip between a cup and a lip but I strongly believe what I just said. Ilia versus Islam now, which isn't ready, it's not ready, it's not the same thing.”

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (4:25):

Topuria and Oliveira have taken shots at each other in the recent past. However, the Brazilian has stated that he is not interested in a non-title fight against the Spaniard and would prefer to challenge Makhachev for the belt.

Topuria vacated his featherweight belt and moved up a division in pursuit of a second title. Many fans speculated that he would receive an immediate title shot. However, reports emerged that Makhachev had declined the fight, emphasizing that he must first prove his worthiness for a chance at the lightweight title by defeating a top contender in the 155-pound division.

Ilia Topuria fires back at Charles Oliveira with strong words

Charles Oliveira's statement that he had no intention of facing Ilia Topuria in a non-title fight didn’t sit well with the Spaniard. Topuria took to X and fired back with harsh words, highlighting Oliveira’s past losses, writing:

"Charles, it's better if you stay quiet. You have 10 losses: 5 by knockout, 4 by submission, and 1 by decision. You are the contender, while I am the champion, the father of the entire division. I haven't come here to ask anything. Here, I am the one in-charge."

Check out Ilia Topuria’s X post below:

