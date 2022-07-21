"They don't want one of their best taking on a guy who's never done it and getting mauled" - Chael Sonnen claims the jiu-jitsu community will not risk openly supporting Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev

According to Chael Sonnen, the jiu-jitsu community will be averse to openly rooting for Charles Oliveira in his upcoming fight against Islam Makhachev.

In a recently uploaded video to his YouTube channel, Sonnen weighed in on the lightweight matchup that is set to take place at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. 'The American Gangster' claimed that people from the jiu-jitsu community might be reluctant to openly support 'do Bronx' as there is a possibility of him suffering a brutal defeat at the hands of Makhachev, who doesn't practice jiu-jitsu:

"Jiu-jitsu [community] is not gonna come out and support Charles. They're gonna be very quiet until the fight's over. If they win, believe me, you're gonna be hearing about jiu-jitsu. But they don't want this tested. They don't want one of their best taking on a guy who's never done it and getting mauled."

Watch the full video below:

Oliveira is one of the most prolific jiu-jitsu practitioners in the UFC. 'Do Bronx' has a third-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has used the discipline to score several victories in his MMA career.

The Brazilian holds the record for the most submission wins (16) in UFC history.

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev's wrestling skills could pose problems for Charles Oliveira

Daniel Cormier believes wrestling can be a kryptonite for Brazilian jiu-jitsu and that could be evidenced in the upcoming title fight between Oliveira and Makhachev.

In the latest episode of the DC & RC Show, the former two-division UFC champion talked about the lightweight title fight. Cormier said that if there is one thing that could prove to be a hurdle for 'do Bronx', it's the Dagestani's high-level wrestling skills:

"Charles' desire to go forward always and to pressure and engage may ultimately be one of the issues that he has. Islam's sticky and when he gets too close he'll take him down. His top pressure is so heavy. They say wrestlers are the ones that can kill jiu-jitsu. I believe that is where the issue is going to be for Charles Oliveira, if there is an issue for Charles Oliveira."

Watch the full episode of the show below:

With his elite grappling skills, Makhachev has been running through the competition and has managed to build a 10-fight win streak.

The scrap between him and Oliveira will be an interesting clash of two different styles. MMA fans are highly excited about this fight as they want to know which style will reign supreme at UFC 280.

