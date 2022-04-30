Khamzat Chimaev's performance against Gilbert Burns does not "equal an undefeated MMA record," claims Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen has chimed in with his take on Khamzat Chimaev’s war against Gilbert Burns.

In a recent appearance on his podcast, ‘The American Gangster’ suggested that the fight was a shootout and that Chimaev’s performance in it “does not generally equal an undefeated MMA record.”

Sonnen indicated that the undefeated Chimaev basically engaged in a risky brawl with Burns, a slugfest that could’ve gone either way.

Freestyle wrestling savant Chimaev, who usually out-grapples and dominates his opponents, was unable to do so against multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Burns in their welterweight bout at UFC 273 on April 9th.

Interestingly, the fight was largely contested on the feet and witnessed Chimaev eke out a unanimous decision win.

Chael Sonnen lauded Chimaev for not being disheartened after Burns stuffed most of his takedowns. Sonnen praised ‘Borz’ for adapting to the situation and mixing things up. He also lauded the Chechen-born Swede for the intangibles – alluding to the durability and grit the 27-year-old showcased:

“At some point, you have to learn – He’s ready for this technique. Oh, by the way, I’ve had four fights. I hit the same technique on absolutely everybody, so he had a good idea that it was coming. Turns out he’s prepared for it. I’ve gotta mix it up. And that’s what I saw Chimaev do. And yes, that’s a dangerous way to fight, for sure."

He further added:

"If that is the final analysis on this, I’ll stand down, and I’ll completely agree with the coach, with [Georges] St-Pierre, with all the assessments that are coming in. I’ll fully agree. Anybody that goes into a shootout that is a long-term plan does not generally equal an undefeated MMA record. It’s just who can get to the target first.”

Listen to the latest edition of the You’re Welcome! with Chael Sonnen podcast below:

Dominick Cruz’s invaluable advice for Khamzat Chimaev

In a recent interview with Helen Yee Sports, former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz offered his advice to Khamzat Chimaev on dealing with his newfound fame:

"I think what's going to make the big difference for Khamzat is, from here, with all the fame, with all the light, with all the praise, with all the everybody talking about him, who does he choose as his leader.”

Check out the the full interview with Cruz below :

Cruz warned Khamzat Chimaev that he will have all the “leeches” asking him to coach and train with them. He opined that Chimaev should rather stick with the people who first got him to where he is.

Presently, the consensus is that 'Borz' is likely to fight Colby Covington next. However, the matchup is yet to be officially confirmed.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)

Colby Covington +105 (21/20)



(odds via Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag Khamzat Chimaev opens as the favourite in a potential fight with Colby Covington:Khamzat Chimaev -125 (4/5)Colby Covington +105 (21/20)(odds via @betonline_ag) 👀 https://t.co/og5BnvudvK

