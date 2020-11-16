Chael Sonnen claims boxing analyst Teddy Atlas scored 4 rounds in favor of Conor McGregor against Floyd Mayweather

Contrary to popular opinion on Conor McGregor's performance against Floyd Mayweather in the pair's 2017 boxing clash, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen claimed that the Irishman actually put up a very decent performance.

Sonnen said that boxing trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas scored 4 rounds in favor of McGregor in the fight that ultimately lasted 10 rounds.

On a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan was asked to share his opinion on a potential boxing clash between Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao. Rogan said that he isn't interested in the matchup. His reply indicated that he believes it will be a walk in the park for Pacquiao, who is one of the best boxers in the history of the sport.

Chael Sonnen blasts Joe Rogan for being dismissive of a potential Conor McGregor vs Manny Pacquiao clash

However, Chael Sonnen disagrees with Rogan. Sonnen said that detractors are naive to think that Floyd Mayweather 'allowed' Conor McGregor to punch himself out during the fight. Sonnen said that Rogan's claims were factually incorrect because it is untrue that Mayweather ever allowed an opponent to win a round against him as part of a strategy for the fight.

Chael Sonnen said that it was incredible that Floyd Mayweather had to box ten rounds against a guy who shouldn't have been licensed to fight in the first place. Sonnen went on to blast the Nevada commission who licensed the fight, claiming that it made zero sense to allow Floyd, who was then 49-0, to compete against McGregor who had never fought in a professional boxing bout before.

Chael Sonnen further stated that he was amazed that the "corrupt" judges scoring the fight gave just one round to Conor. He said that Teddy Atlas, who is "the most respected boxing mind in America" had scored 4 rounds in favor of McGregor during the fight.

Sonnen also stressed the fact that Mayweather failed to drop McGregor even once in the whole fight.

Advertisement

On paper, Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather inside a boxing ring was an absolute mismatch. On one hand, there was the most successful boxer ever and on the other, a man who had never competed in a professional boxing match before.

When the matchup was initially announced, many predicted that McGregor would get finished in the early rounds.

However, Conor McGregor managed to last 10 rounds with the now 50-0 boxer and also earned himself a handsome $100 million pay-day, making him the richest mixed martial artist ever.