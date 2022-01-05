Chael Sonnen compares Jake Paul vs. Dana White to Hulk Hogan vs. Vince McMahon

Chael Sonnen has expressed his opinion on the ongoing feud between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and UFC president Dana White. Sonnen compared the rivalry between Paul and White to one of the biggest and most popular rivalries in WWE history between Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon.

In a YouTube video uploaded to his channel, 'The Bad Guy' said:

"Jake Paul has the attention of the most powerful man in combat sports. Jake can't go wrong! He just can't go wrong! And Jake found himself the greatest nemesis that anybody could ever have."

He added:

"Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon, athlete vs. promoter, sold more tickets in advance to a WrestleMania than any other WrestleMania history like promoter vs. athlete just works! And when it's a promoter vs. an athlete that isn't your athlete, that's a whole new element to it. The whole thing is very fascinating."

Jake Paul and Dana White have been at odds with each other ever since the 24-year-old former YouTuber crossed over into the boxing world. However, their bitterness recently escalated to a whole new level.

'The Problem Child' challenged the UFC president to implement some financial changes in the UFC and in return, the 24-year-old would cross over to the UFC and fight Jorge Masvidal in a single-fight deal.

I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite . Here is a real challenge for you…I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: https://t.co/bJScDVITvL

A similar type of rivalry manifested itself in the early 2000s when legendary WWE superstar Hulk Hogan and WWE chairman Vince McMahon indulged in a heated rivalry.

McMahon, being the promoter and pioneer of the World Wrestling Entertainment, beefed with Hulk Hogan and the duo took their rivalry to WrestleMania 19 in 2003. The rivalry is still considered one of the most iconic feuds in WWE history.

Jake Paul slams Dana White; says "you've met your maker"

Jake Paul recently uploaded a video wherein he slammed the UFC president for his treatment of UFC fighters.

'The Problem Child' labeled White as 'selfish and capitalistic'. He also uploaded screenshots of the fighters' tweets supporting his original 'challenge' to White, hinting that he was logical in his reasoning.

Paul said:

"You're one of the most selfish, capitalistic m****rf***ers that I have ever seen and everybody else needs you Dana. I'm the only person that doesn't need you. And I don't give a f**k about you. But all these people, all your fighters can't say sh*t coz you'll just bench them. You've met your maker, I'm not gonna stop."

