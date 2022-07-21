Chael Sonnen compares Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev to WWE's infamous Montreal Screwjob 

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently commented on the prospects of the upcoming fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. He compared the clash to the infamous Montreal Screwjob that saw WWE Chairman Vince McMahon double cross Bret Hart at the 1997 Survivor Series.

Recalling the same, Sonnen revealed what would transpire if Diaz managed to overcome Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10 before parting ways with the promotion for good.

He admitted that Nate Diaz would potentially cement himself as the No. 1 contender if he beats Chimaev. The UFC would then have on their hands a situation similar to what WWE did with Brett Hart ahead of his Survivor Series clash against Shawn Michaels:

"The other problem you're going to have with doing that is, just like letting Bret Hart walk out with your belt, letting [Francis Ngannou] walk away with your belt, you would then be letting Nate Diaz walk away with your number one contendership."

For those unaware, the Montreal Screwjob is arguably one of the most scandalous affairs ever to take place in the WWE.

Ahead of the infamous event, Brett Hart, the WWE champion at the time, had agreed to move to WWE's direct rival, WCW. However, he was unwilling to drop the title to Shawn Michaels before parting ways with the company.

This forced McMahon to devise a plan to double cross 'The Hitman'. McMahon had instructed the referee and the timekeeper to stop the action after Michaels locked Hart in a submission.

T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ @TommySledge ON THIS DAY 1997 — Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart in the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob’



FACT: Prior to the event, the late Big Van Vader told Hart not to allow himself to be taken into any submission hold, having witnessed similar screwjobs in Japan ... Hart didn’t listen ON THIS DAY 1997 — Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart in the infamous ‘Montreal Screwjob’FACT: Prior to the event, the late Big Van Vader told Hart not to allow himself to be taken into any submission hold, having witnessed similar screwjobs in Japan ... Hart didn’t listen https://t.co/aBIIwnBcZv

Chael Sonnen comments on the prospects of a promoter vs. athlete situation between Nate Diaz and Dana White

'The American Gangster' wondered whether the UFC had offered Nate Diaz a fight in which he is the overwhelming underdog as a convenient way of ensuring that the Stockton native does not leave the UFC with the upper hand.

He further asked the UFC to come clean, speculating whether this was a promoter vs. athlete situation as those storylines, he asserted, are highly entertaining.

Chael Sonnen recalled Tyron Woodley's bad blood with UFC President Dana White to offer fans an example of the same. He was referring to when Woodley called out the UFC for treating him unfairly. White responded to these allegations by labeling Woodley as the most difficult fighter he'd ever worked with.

"[Khamzat Chimaev] is currently a 4-1 favorite over Diaz. If that's what's going to happen and we're betting the house on that and [Dana White] cannot let a guy leave with shine. [Dana White] cannot let him leave with [his] belt, then by God! Tell the world this is about promoter versus athlete... I don't see anything work better. When Tyron Woodley was the champion he got no greater press than his beef with Dana."

Watch Chael Sonnen's take on Nate Diaz versus Khamzat Chimaev below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far