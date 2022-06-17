"It won't matter if it's a big or small fight" - Chael Sonnen confused by Charles Oliveira's push for a "money fight" despite not getting pay-per-view points

Chael Sonnen recently stated that it won't matter if Charles Oliveira fights Conor McGregor or Islam Makhachev because he will get paid the same for either fight.

Sonnen stated that Oliveira is not ducking Makhachev. But since he has a family, fighting Conor McGregor would secure him financially. Here's what 'The Bad Guy' said on his YouTube channel:

"Charles Oliveira came out and said I want to fight Conor McGregor and he was talking specifically about Islam. He said Islam is on a great streak, he hasn't beaten any ranked guy. I've never ducked a fight. I am not ducking him. But I have a daughter. I have a family now and Conor McGregor would be the best thing for my family. Yes, I'm talking about money. That's where the money is at."

Sonnen further explained that Oliveira is no longer the champion. Only the champions get a share of the pay-per-view points according to their UFC contracts. While a fight with Conor McGregor certainly ensure higher pay-per-view numbers, it won't matter to 'do Bronx' because he will get paid the same regardless of his next opponent. He added:

"Contractually that isn't true. Oliveira is not the champion. I think Oliveira forgets that. Now, Oliveira would know more about his contract and his situation than I would... Only the champion gets the championship clause which Oiveira is speaking of in terms of pay-per-view points. It won't matter if it's a big or a small fight. The way his contract works, he's getting a flat fee."

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about Oliveira's payday:

Who is next for Charles Oliveira?

Charles Oliveira is expected to take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title next. 'Do Bronx' was stripped of the title before his UFC 274 bout as he missed the championship weight limit by half-a-pound. He secured his position as the No.1 contender with a first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje.

Makhachev, meanwhile, is coming off a first-round TKO against Bobby Green in his last fight. He is on a 10-fight winning streak in the lightweight division of the UFC at the moment.

A timeline for Oliveira's return is not yet known, but fans have started to anticipate his next potential opponent already.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far