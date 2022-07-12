Chael Sonnen continues trolling WWE icon John Cena

MMA's 'Bad Guy' Chael Sonnen continued his mockery of former WWE Champion John Cena with another comment on the pro-wrestler's latest tweet.

Cena is an active Twitter user known for posting inspirational lines on the social media platform and is followed by over 13 million users. The Hollywood actor earlier shared a tweet via his account saying:

"Our choices do not need to change the world, but in many cases they are chances to change our world."

Sonnen wasted no time in rectifying the tweet with a joke saying:

"I think you are confusing lives with WORLD. We all live in the same World."

See the exchange below:

This isn't the first time Chael Sonnen has responded in jest to the 16-time pro-wrestling world champion. Last week, the former UFC middleweight replied hilariously to another tweet from Cena, which read:

"Onward doesn’t always have to be forward. Onward can mean accepting and processing setbacks, working thru them, absorbing the lesson they yield. Onward."

Sonnen's reply to the tweet read:

"Ummm, no. It definitely does mean forward."

Chael Sonnen took inspiration from pro-wrestling and turned heel in MMA

With a heel turn defining careers in pro wrestling, Chael Sonnen took a page from WWE's playbook when he turned into the 'villain' of the MMA world. He went on to begin this era with unfiltered promos targeting Brazil.

Sonnen faced middleweight champion Anderson Silva at UFC 117. He began an exciting rivalry by bringing a new brand of trash-talking into the UFC. Sonnen insisted that he was the man to end Silva's reign, who was in his prime at the time.

At UFC 148, the duo faced each other again, with Sonnen finding a new target for his trash-talk. He took aim at Anderson's wife, Dayane Silva, claiming he'd pat her "on the a**" and make her cook him a steak.

It would appear that his approach paid off. As per MMA Mania, the event generated 925,000 pay-per-view buys, with Sonnen slowly turning into one of the UFC's poster boys for his one-of-a-kind mic skills. The 45-year-old will surely go down as one of the best heels to ever set foot inside the octagon.

Watch Sonnen trash talk Silva in the build-up to UFC 148 below:

