Chael Sonnen points out the only time Daniel Cormier used his position to push a teammate 

Chael Sonnen recently weighed in on the verbal altercation between Phil Hawes and Daniel Cormier at UFC Austin.

Kevin Thang @Skip2MyJays



Phil Hawes immediately changed his tone: I apologize Daniel Cormier came with that dad energy: Be respectfulPhil Hawes immediately changed his tone: I apologize #UFCAustin Daniel Cormier came with that dad energy: Be respectfulPhil Hawes immediately changed his tone: I apologize #UFCAustin https://t.co/nj7eqpUNRD

Hawes and Cormier got into a heated verbal exchange after 'Megatron' defeated the former two-division champion's AKA teammate Deron Winn. Later shedding light on the incident, Cormier revealed that Hawes initially thought that 'DC' had handpicked him as Winn's opponent, thinking it would be an easy fight for his teammate.

However, the Louisianan claimed that wasn't the case at all. Sonnen seemed to agree with Cormier's statement, claiming that he never used his position in the UFC to push a teammate barring one occasion. That was when Cormier made a case for Islam Makhachev being worthy of a title shot against then-lightweight champion Charles Oliveira ahead of Justin Gaethje.

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week. This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ. Give @MAKHACHEVMMA the title fight! I don’t even need to see who wins next week. This dude just killed it. Khabib said this was his MSG moment and boy did he not deliver. He’s gonna be the champ.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"The only time that Daniel used that position to help somebody was for Islam when Islam was in a back-and-forth with Gaethje and Gaethje said, 'Not so fast young man, you got a job to do and I got a job to do' and Gaethje called him on, it was a great moment and Daniel copped to it. He said, 'I'm in the room with Islam, I'm AKA, he's AKA, I got a microphone and I'm trying to help my guy.'"

Watch the video below:

Chael Sonnen wants former opponent to lose upon imminent UFC return

Chael Sonnen has claimed that fans want to see former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones lose upon his return to the octagon. Jones has been out of action for over two years now and has been preparing for moving up to the heavyweight division.

Rumors suggest that 'Bones' could take on former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic on his divisional debut later this year. Sonnen claimed that he, as well as fight fans, just wants Jones to get his "a** kicked" upon his octagon return.

In another video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"What are you weighing, ‘cause this whole heavyweight thing was only contingent on us, the audience believing with some kind of reasonable hope that you’re finally gonna get your a** kicked. That’s it. We don’t need to see you at heavyweight. We don’t need to see your fat ass out there. We wanna see you get beat. That’s it."

Catch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far