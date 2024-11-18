Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier claim "big man's nightmare" Jon Jones would defeat Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on Jon Jones' performance against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 and believes he would do the same had he been fighting Francis Ngannou. 'Bones' earned a third-round TKO win over Miocic to successfully retain his heavyweight championship for the first time.

Since moving to heavyweight, many in the MMA community have debated whether or not 'The Predator' could have defeated 'Bones' if their highly anticipated clash came to fruition. After his dominant win over Miocic, fans now have a better sample size of how Jones performs at heavyweight and could form an opinion based on what he has been able to do. Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier are two of the latest to weigh in on the hypothetical bout.

During the latest episode of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, 'The American Gangster' and 'DC' highlighted areas in which 'Bones' excelled in his bout against Miocic. Sonnen mentioned that he would not only be confident that Jones would defeat Ngannou but noted that it would be a dominant win:

"Do you know what Jon [Jones] would have done to Francis Ngannou in hindsight? Now that we look back...Jon would have picked that big man a part. I mean, I'm just sharing with you, like, that's a big man's nightmare...Jon's not a heavyweight, Jon is fighting at heavyweight, there's a massive difference." [21:15]

Cormier added:

"Yes, dude, Francis [Ngannou] would have struggled with [Jon] Jones. Dude, he threw Stipe [Miocic] down and just beat the crap out of him." [23:08]

Check out the full episode of Good Guy / Bad Guy featuring Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier's comments about Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou below:

How did Francis Ngannou react to Jon Jones' win over Stipe Miocic?

Francis Ngannou was complimentary of Jon Jones after his third-round TKO win over Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 309 last Saturday.

Ngannou is no stranger to Miocic as the two competed twice in the octagon, which saw the Cleveland native win their first bout and 'The Predator' win the second bout to become UFC heavyweight champion. Following Jones' win, the PFL heavyweight Super Fights champion congratulated him on his X account and noted that he was impressed:

"Jones looked great out there tonight. Congrats Jonny boy. I see you"

Check out Francis Ngannou's tweet regarding Jon Jones' win below:

