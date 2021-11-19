Chael Sonnen comes to Urijah Faber's defense after Urijah's comments about Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen is one of the original heels of MMA. So it comes as no surprise that he defended Urijah Faber's comments regarding one of the biggest heels in MMA right now, Colby Covington. 'The California Kid' said that Covington "isn't a bad guy, he's only trying to get noticed."

"Does it matter? Does it matter if he's a really nice guy? But Urijah felt compelled to say it, and I have the same compulsions. Uriah is a very smart guy and he chose to say this anyway. So I'm going to guess. I'm going to guess, Uriah has a larger message to the people with the sharp ears who are listening."

The former middleweight top contender made a mark in the UFC with his own heel routine against UFC legends such as Anderson Silva. Chael Sonnen found a lot of success by being everyone's worst enemy.

He says Colby isn't a bad guy for acting the way he does. It wasn't too long ago that Chael Sonnen was in the shoes of Colby Covington

Leading up to UFC 148, The People's Champ gave Silva a piece of his mind by promising to put on a funeral service for Silva's career. "The Voice Of Reason" author almost delivered on that promise until Silva caught him in a triangle choke.

Sonnen does not mince his words, even when he's talking about one of the greatest of all time or huge stars like Conor McGregor.

Chael Sonnen gives the nod to other prominent trash talkers in the history of the UFC

While defending Urijah Faber's comments, Chael mentioned others known for their trash talk. 'The American Gangster' had this to say about other prominent MMA trash talkers:

"If you are one of the rare guys like Colby. Like what Sean Strickland is carving out, he's still in a process, a year from now, it'll be a little clearer, but Sean's working something here. Rampage deserves a lot of credit. Rampage is one of the original characters. I never hear Rampage get credit."

Chael Sonnen paid homage to one of the first characters in the UFC. He acknowledged that although he was a great trash talker himself, others like Rampage Jackson don't get the credit they deserve for blazing the trail.

Chael Sonnen has praised Rampage in the past by calling him a "Legit tough guy." 'The American Gangster' posted a snippet of his praise of Rampage on his Twitter.

Rampage is a chain-wearing, wolf-howling UFC legend. Not to mention, a former UFC light heavyweight and Pride middleweight champion. His character and accomplishments will forever be remembered in MMA history books.

