"I did get to shake his hand" - Chael Sonnen discloses how he buried the hatchet with Anderson Silva's son a decade after his insulting comments

Chael Sonnen's feud with Anderson Silva is etched in UFC history as one of the most iconic rivalries in the organization. A decade later, Sonnen buried the hatchet with Silva's son after the insulting comments he had made in the past.

'The American Gangster' went full heel in his two fights against 'The Spider' at UFC 117 and UFC 148. Sonnen was at his goading best when promoting the fight against Silva.

UFC @ufc



in 2011 - Chael Sonnen gave us a Hall of Fame callout "Anderson Silva - you absolutely suck!" 🗣 #OnThisDay in 2011 - Chael Sonnen gave us a Hall of Fame callout "Anderson Silva - you absolutely suck!" 🗣#OnThisDay in 2011 - Chael Sonnen gave us a Hall of Fame callout 🏆 https://t.co/33O0i7XLZv

The pair met a decade later at the Paul vs. Silva press conference where Sonnen was performing the hosting duties. Sonnen recalled a press conference between him and Silva where the American was backstage with the Brazilian's kids. Sonnen stated that he could not pluck up the courage to clean the slate with the former UFC middleweight champion's kids.

''I was very inclined to go over and get down on a knee, eye-to-eye, shake their hands and say to them, ''I don't think you're gonna understand this right now. But your father and I as opponents were also in business together.''

Chael Sonnen finally got the opportunity to narrate the whole incident and bury the hatchet with Anderson Silva's kids at the Paul vs. Silva press conference:

''I did get to shake his hand. I did get to wish him well. I follow his career. I follow his brother's career.''

Anderson Siva's sons Kalyl and Gabriel have followed their father's path to become fighters as well. 'The Spider' has his next boxing assignment set against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul at the Glendale Arena in Glendale, Arizona, on October 29.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA Anderson Silva's son @officialkalyl made his Kickboxing debut earlier today and won within seconds of the fight starting 🕷️ Anderson Silva's son @officialkalyl made his Kickboxing debut earlier today and won within seconds of the fight starting 🕷️ https://t.co/Zz9uPqyk9U

Watch Chael Sonnen talk about his interaction with Anderson Silva's kids below:

Anderson Silva hilariously reveals what will happen to Chael Sonnen if he comes to Brazil

MMA fans were delighted to see Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva share a wholesome moment during the Paul vs. Silva press conference earlier this week.

The pair fought twice at UFC 117 and UFC 148. In the first contest, Silva pulled off an incredible come-from-behind victory with a submission in the fifth round. The second fight was a lopsided TKO victory for the Brazilian.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA I can't believe it's been 10 years since Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen at UFC 117. Until Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165, this was my favourite fight of all time. The build up was epic and the fight it self was drama of the highest order.

I can't believe it's been 10 years since Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen at UFC 117. Until Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165, this was my favourite fight of all time. The build up was epic and the fight it self was drama of the highest order. https://t.co/4xwK8bgyiM

In an attempt to browbeat his opponent, Sonnen famously claimed during the fight promotion that he would break Silva's door from the back and instruct the Brazilian's wife to make him a steak.

A decade later, now that the feud has settled, Silva questioned Sonnen as to why he didn't accept the invite to a barbecue at his place. 'The American Gangster' claimed that he wasn't entirely sold on the sincerity of the offer. Sonnen misinterpreted the invite, thinking the barbecue would be in Brazil. Silva's reaction had everyone in splits:

“No, here. In Brazil, a lot of people try to kill you, trust me. People hate you in Brazil. But I’m not, I love you, man.”

Watch their interaction below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #PaulSilva Anderson Silva calls out Chael Sonnen for never accepting his barbecue invitation Anderson Silva calls out Chael Sonnen for never accepting his barbecue invitation 😂 #PaulSilva https://t.co/vIXklBNyOD

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew