Conor McGregor must have the incentive to fight Charles Oliveira, claims Chael Sonnen - "You now have to offer something"

Despite being stripped of his title belt due to a controversial weight miss, Charles Oliveira proved himself to be the current best lightweight after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.

Immediately after his win against 'The Highlight', Oliveira called out Conor McGregor for his next outing.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, the fighter revealed that he wants to fight 'The Notorious' because of the economic benefits that the matchup promises to offer.

Commenting on the matter, MMA analyst Chael Sonnen commended Oliveira for keeping it no secret that he wants to fight the Irishman because of the money he brings along with him.

However, he believes that Conor McGregor, too, should be given an incentive to take up the fight against Charles Oliveira.

Giving his take on a recent episode of his Beyond the Fight podcast, 'The Bad Guy' had this to say:

"I always appreciate the truth. The truth will set you free. We'd sit over here and give him [Conor McGregor] a hard time and say you're avoiding these guys... or you could just tell us the truth which is just the money fight. It's a once-in-a lifetime opportunity, I want the opportunity, I want it right now... that's what Oliveira said... Red panty night is very real. 100%. This has not gone away. So that is what Conor has to offer you. You now have to offer something to Conor."

You can check out Chael Sonnen's discussion of Mcgregor vs. Oliveira in the video below:

Charles Oliveira discusses potential matchup against Islam Makhachev

In the interview with ESPN MMA, Olviera also discussed the possibility of him going up against Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title. Although he acknowledged the Dagestani's toughness in the fight game, 'Do Bronx', however, believes that Makhachev needs to have a win against a big name before fighting him.

Oliveira said:

"I've never ran from a fight and the lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira. Is Islam a very tough guy? Yep. Did he fight big names? No. He's on a big streak, but who did he fight?"

Further into the interview, when asked about Makhachev's strong grappling skills, Oliveira responded stating that he is "ten times" better than the Dagestani:

"I don't care about his fighting style. What he does best, I do 10 times more. If he thinks that putting down everyone [on the ground] he [fought] is the same thing as [fighting] Charles Oliveira, he is completely wrong."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far