Chael Sonnen dismisses notion of Ian Machado Garry almost getting finished by Carlos Prates, lauds Irishman for having "weaponized pace"

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen recently claimed Ian Machado Garry's victory at UFC Kansas City was a definitive one. He believed that the Irishman was not in danger despite Carlos Prates having his moments in the later rounds.

Garry's fight against 'The Nightmare' was going according to the Irishman's plan up until the latter part of Round 4. Although he managed to perfectly execute his game plan, with seemingly no pushback for the first three rounds, Prates seemed to have found his rhythm as he had his opponent hurt with vicious ground-and-pound shots by Round 5.

Ultimately, 'The Future' won the fight via unanimous decision. Although the São Paulo native had his flashes of brilliance, Sonnen believes that the Irishman was barely in danger. In the latest installment of ESPN's Good Guy / Bad Guy, the Oregon native had this to say:

"That moment in the fifth round is greatly embellished. He wasn't even close to finishing him in the fifth round. There was a spot where he could have swarmed him and attempted to finish, and then we could all guess what would happen from there. But, it's not like Ian was doing all that bad. Ian had weaponized pace."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (23:05):

Ian Machado Garry predicts Belal Muhammad to beat Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315

Belal Muhammad is scheduled to face Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on May 10. This bout marks 'Remember The Name's first title defense after dethroning Leon Edwards last July. 'The Future' holds a vested interest in this fight as he was recently named as a backup fighter for the headliner.

In the post-fight press conference of UFC Kansas City, the Irishman was asked about his prediction for the fight. Outlining the Chicago native's resume, he believes Muhammad will emerge victorious in his maiden title defense bout. The 27-year-old had this to say:

"Belal [will win]. Nothing to do with style but just to do with what he's done in the division. He is the champion, he's beaten former champions, he's on a however many fight win-streak. I feel like Jack has not done the same workload. And, I don't want any question marks on my career. I've told you this, so I want to beat the best guys in the world and Jack is up there in that level, but I just think Belal has done more to warrant that status."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below:

