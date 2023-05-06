Chael Sonnen recently rubbished the idea of Jon Jones retiring after fighting Stipe Miocic and claimed the UFC heavyweight champion doesn't need any new challenges to motivate him to fight.

'Bones' returned to the octagon after a three-year hiatus to challenge Ciryl Gane for the vacant heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March. Jones demolished Gane in less than three minutes into the first round to claim the championship belt and is expected to defend his title against Stipe Miocic later this year.

Jon Jones also recently claimed that his title defense against Miocic could be his last fight and hinted at retirement unless he gets to fight Francis Ngannou.

MMA SAGA @MMASAGGA #MMA Jon Jones plans to retire after his fight with Stipe Miocic, however if the Francis Ngannou fight was to pop up again he would consider doing that fight aswell… #UFC Jon Jones plans to retire after his fight with Stipe Miocic, however if the Francis Ngannou fight was to pop up again he would consider doing that fight aswell… #UFC #MMA https://t.co/7EMebx3S2c

However, Chael Sonnen doesn't believe the MMA legend and recently stated that Jon Jones will continue fighting for the money. Jones' former rival also claimed that 'Bones' doesn't require new challenges and in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

"In all fairness, Jon Jones isn't fighting for challenges anymore, he's not even fighting for championships anymore. He's fighting for money... If you take the money out, he's not showing up. That's the one reason he's fighting... I don't question this... This isn't a maybe, he fought one time in three years."

Watch the full interview below:

Jon Jones retirement: Daniel Cormier on 'Bones' considering retirement

Contrary to Chael Sonnen's analysis, Daniel Cormier believes Jon Jones wants to retire due to a lack of competition in the UFC's heavyweight division.

'DC' and 'Bones' arguably shared one of the UFC's most bitter rivalries and fought each other three times. They faced off twice as light heavyweights, with Jones winning their first contest and having his second victory over Cormier overturned into a no-contest due to a USADA violation.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Jan3.2015



8 years ago today,



Jon Jones handed Daniel Cormier the first loss of his career. Jan3.20158 years ago today,Jon Jones handed Daniel Cormier the first loss of his career. https://t.co/7Zj54Qzqqi

Despite their tumultuous history, Daniel Cormier believes Jones is still the best fighter in the sport currently, and 'Bones' overestimated the challenge that the UFC's heavyweight division could pose for him.

In a recent episode of the DC & RC Show, Cormier shared his opinion on Jones' potentially hanging up his gloves after fighting Stipe Miocic and stated:

"He’s still the best in the world. He was excited about the idea of going to fight at heavyweight. It was the challenge and something that scared him... He got through Ciryl Gane so easily."

He continued:

"Where’s that challenge? Where’s that thing that scares him? Because that’s what Jones spoke about before the fight, being scared again, something that was dangerous. Maybe he doesn’t feel that. Maybe he doesn’t feel like that is going to be his every day at heavyweight.”

Watch the full episode below:

