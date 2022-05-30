"I couldn't name those judges"- Chael Sonnen dismisses UFC judging controversies as "make-believe phenomenon"

Chael Sonnen has dismissed the recent outrage and controversy over judging in the UFC.

In the headliner of UFC Vegas 55 earlier this month, women's bantamweight contenders Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira went to battle. After five rounds, Vieira had her hand raised via split decision, a result that left many fans and analysts shocked.

According to many, Holm should have been declared the winner by virtue of being well ahead in terms of significant strikes landed. Sonnen, however, doesn't fully agree with that notion. He pointed out that despite being unable to finish Holm in the fight, Vieira did catch her in a tight submission hold and perhaps offered more effective offense.

According to Sonnen, the fight can be seen and subsequently scored from two perspectives. One is that she failed to finish the fight or cause damage despite the submission attempt and the other is to award her the round because of the technique and effectiveness of the move.

In a video recently shared on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"The three judges didn't agree and or disagree, it was a split decision. Oh and by the way, I couldn't name those judges, I'm not looking to be a d**k. I'm sharing for you this isn't even a real topic...this isn't like an actual phenomenon going on, it's a make-believe phenomenon...if you do want to credit her [Vieira] as the most meaningful technique of the round and it favored her, I'm not going to disagree with you. I know where within the rules and the bylaws that is very open to interpretation and there is no specific clarity given."

Watch the video below:

Daniel Cormier slammed UFC judges for controversial decision in Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

While 'The American Gangster' believes that the UFC judges shouldn't be blamed for the allegedly flawed scoring in the Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira fight, Daniel Cormier believes otherwise.

According to the former two-division champion, Holm was clearly winning the fight and should have been declared the winner.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, 'DC' stated:

"Anders fight, Holm fight – both had so much control time against the side of the octagon that I don’t know how they are losing the fight...Once again, they keep on making these mistakes, I would think? Or we just don’t know what the hell we’re watching. The Holm fight last night was wrong."

Watch the video below:

Cormier's main justification for Holm deserving the nod was seemingly her control time against the fence. However, many have pointed out that, as per the scoring criteria, control time isn't considered in the eyes of the judges unless backed up by effective offense.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far