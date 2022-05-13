"50% of the times, that guy never comes back" - Chael Sonnen dissects Jan Blachowicz's chances of taking the light heavyweight belt back

Jan Blachowicz will make his octagon return this Saturday to take on Alexandar Rakic. The main event of UFC Fight Night Blachowicz vs. Rakic is being hyped as a potential UFC light heavyweight title eliminator, with the winner receiving a title shot in the future.

According to Chael Sonnen, the former titleholder Jan Blachowicz only has a 50% chance of regaining his title after his submission loss to Glover Teixeira.

In a recent video, the former UFC title challenger said:

"50% of the times that guy never comes back. And 50% of the time he looks better in his next one. Give you a great example, you don’t want to fight Derrick Lewis. Period. I can stop the statement right there. You don’t want to fight Derrick Lewis when he’s coming off a loss... that does something to the beast."

Next, Sonnen shared this theory of "the great curse." According to 'The American Gangster', a former champion who lost the belt has a 50:50 chance of regaining the belt. However, a No.1 contender who lost a title opportunity has an 80:20 chance of going on a losing streak.

Watch Chael Sonnen dissect Blachowicz's chances against Alexandar Rakic in the video below:

Jan Blachowicz gameplan for Alexandar Rakic fight

Despite suffering a submission loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267, Jan Błachowicz is looking to bounce back by defeating Alexandar Rakic.

During an appearance on the Polish show Koloseum TV, Jan Blachowicz discussed many topics, from his entrance theme song to fighting at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Discussing his game plan for the upcoming fight against Rakic, the former UFC light heavyweight champion insisted that it would be a standing affair:

"I'm ready for a hard stand-up fight. If the fight hits the ground, it will be by accident or a knockdown following heavy blows. Who knows? We'll see. Maybe his takedown defense percentage will drop after this fight," [Translated from Polish]

