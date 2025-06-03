Chael Sonnen explains why he believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall title fight will happen this year: "Tom's gonna fight"

Jon Jones is likely to fight Tom Aspinall in a UFC heavyweight title unification fight soon. Recently, Chael Sonnen shared his thoughts and said that this fight will take place in 2025 and explained his reasoning behind it.

Aspinall has been the interim UFC heavyweight champion since Nov. 2023 and is now the longest-serving interim champion in the promotion's history, yet the British fighter has never had the chance to fight for the undisputed heavyweight championship title.

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonnen was asked if he believes Jones would fight Aspinall this year. In response, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

"Tom's going to fight, and he will get his request that the undisputed belt will be up... I have a hard time imagining that Jon is going to walk away from that. I just, I know I can't. I know publicly, he likes to have fun."

He added:

"I know you can hurt his feelings on Twitter, and he'll change his whole outlook just for those ten people that did it. But, the real guy in [heart], that's a dirty, grimy competitor... And, I just don't think that the fire he has burned out."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (38:04):

Jon Jones claims to have agreed to fight Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout

Jon Jones initially demanded a significant paycheck to face Tom Aspinall, as he believed that fighting the Brit would not have a substantial impact on his legacy as a UFC fighter. This led to a delay in the matchup. However, Jones recently provided an update about the highly anticipated title unification bout.

@HappyPunch on X shared a clip of 'Bones,' in which he claimed that both he and Aspinall have agreed to fight each other and said:

"The UFC, I and Tom, we all got a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes. They’re one of the biggest organizations in sports, and right now, Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements. So I legally can’t really talk about it.”

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (via @HappyPunch on X):

