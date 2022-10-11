"Never lay on your back and make-believe that you're winning" - Chael Sonnen explains why Charles Oliveira's submission attempts from the bottom would be a "bad idea" against Islam Makhachev

Chael Sonnen believes that Charles Oliveira shouldn't be under the impression that he can win the fight against Islam Makhachev from the bottom position.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will face Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight belt at UFC 280 on October 22.

While speaking to MMA Fighting, the BJJ wizard and prolific finisher previously claimed that he's willing to start their fight on the ground despite Islam Makhachev's fearsome wrestling prowess. 'Do Bronx', who boasts the highest number of submission wins in UFC history with 16, suggested that he'd start at the bottom position and still submit Makhachev.

In an edition of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen harked back to BJJ veteran Demian Maia's legendary submission prowess in the MMA realm. 'The Bad Guy' opined that contrary to popular belief, Maia didn't prefer submitting opponents off his back but chose to get on top before submitting them.

On that note, Sonnen warned that if Oliveira is practicing being at the bottom and pursues a kimura or a triangle submission, he's not going to beat Makhachev. Moreover, he insinuated that the fighter who is on top is more likely to defeat the opponent at the bottom on the judges' scorecards. Advising the Brazilian to secure the top position before hunting for submissions, Sonnen stated:

"If Charles Oliveira on bottom is planning to get to an underhook, opposite hips, stand up. If he's planning to slip out the back, arm-drag, hit a reversal, we're up at a totally different conversation...That was the Demian Maia approach. Never try to find a submission on your back. Never lay on your back and make-believe that you're winning a fight."

'The American Gangster' continued to state that Olivera starting on his back would be a bad idea:

"Go to your back to stop the strikes to get it to the ground and then find a way to get to a good position which is the one on top... Charles himself said, 'I'll start this fight on my back.' That would be a really bad idea."

Robert Whittaker foresees Charles Oliveira's BJJ dependence backfiring in his fight with Islam Makhachev

Robert Whittaker recently lauded Charles Oliveira for his striking skills, particularly his ability to stop opponents who charge at him in a straight line. Nevertheless, the former UFC middleweight champion added that Oliveira's confidence and dependence on his BJJ might backfire when he fights Islam Makhachev.

Speaking to James Lynch on MMA Pros Pick, Robert Whittaker highlighted that Islam Makhachev's "top-tier" wrestling and overall grappling skills give him an advantage on the ground. Furthermore, he indicated that Oliveira's willingness to go to the ground would help Makhachev.

"If I was a betting man, [I'd pick] Makhachev, just because of the fact that Oliveira can be taken down because he has such faith in his jiu-jitsu game, especially defensive jiu-jitsu, playing off his back."

