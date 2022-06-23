"Whatever you want to do with Conor McGregor, it works" - Chael Sonnen explains why all comeback possibilities for 'The Notorious' are exciting

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen insisted that Conor McGregor's UFC return is filled with so much intrigue that his potential opponent isn't important.

'The Notorious' has been out of action since suffering a career-threatening leg snap, which he endured during the much-anticipated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier almost a year ago.

Despite being down 2-1 in the series of matchups, a wide range of fans are angling for the Irishman to return for a fourth clash.

According to Chael Sonnen, regardless of any fascinating fantasy fights McGregor can find himself competing in, the 33-year-old is still MMA's biggest star, so will draw eyes no matter who the opponent is.

"Last week, it was Conor vs. Michael Chandler to which everybody loved... Now, let's back up a month before that, it was going to be Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker, and for a week, everybody loved that... Now, let's back up to a month before that.

"It was to be Conor McGregor returning at 170 pounds, and he was going to be taking on Usman... In the midst of all this has always been Jorge Masvidal talk. Somewhere just prior to that, it was going to be the fourth fight with Dustin Poirier, which everybody ate up and loved... I can even remember back a year, when for a week in time, it was going to be Conor McGregor versus Frankie Edgar."

Unfortunately for the Dublin-native, the lightweight and welterweight divisions are stacked with killers, all hoping to steal the former Cage Warriors two-weight world champion's shine.

Check out what Chael Sonnen had to say about the matter in his video below.

What's next in line for Conor McGregor?

Rumors of the champ-champ's return are starting to pick up steam. As mentioned above, there has been a plethora of names put forward to serve as McGregor's opponent for his comeback fight.

One fighter that seems unlikely to be next up, despite the pair publicly angling for a fight, is Charles Oliveira. After losing his title by missing weight ahead of his bout against Justin Gaethje, 'Do Bronx' now has nothing to offer the 28-fight MMA veteran, and recent reports suggest the Brazilian may face Islam Makhachev next.

Aside from the names mentioned by Sonnen, a third clash with Nate Diaz to settle their lasting feud seems like the most logical for both fighters. It would do a lot for either athlete that manages to get his hand raised on the night.

