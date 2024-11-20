  • home icon
  • Chael Sonnen explains criticism of Bo Nickal's UFC 309 performance against Paul Craig: "Khabib never bought into it"

Chael Sonnen explains criticism of Bo Nickal's UFC 309 performance against Paul Craig: "Khabib never bought into it"

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Nov 20, 2024 10:30 GMT
chael
Chael Sonnen (left) evaluates Bo Nickal's (right) UFC 309 performance [Image Courtesy: @ChaelSonnen via X/Twitter, and @UFC_Asia via X/Twitter]

Bo Nickal's performance against Paul Craig at UFC 309 left a lot to be desired. Among his critics is a man who is more than familiar with big occasions. Former UFC middleweight/light heavyweight Chael Sonnen had a recent sitdown with Ariel Helwani on the latter's show.

During the pair's conversation, they touched on Nickal's underwhelming win over Craig, during which the All-American failed to live up to the expectations. Sonnen was especially critical of Nickal avoiding the ground with Craig.

"Somebody convinced Jason Nickal's son, Bo, that he wasn't good enough to go the ground with Paul Craig. And somebody that's supposed to be in Bo's trusted inner circle, Bo believed him, and Bo cannot believe that. He cannot believe that there is anybody that he's got to back down from. And if he does believe it, he's gotta go back to the Contender Series. He belongs here, he belongs in the UFC."
also-read-trending Trending

Sonnen then highlighted how all-time great lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov never doubted his ability to outwrestle anybody, nor did the great Georges St-Pierre.

"Every fighter that's ever come through here falls for somebody on the underground forum telling them, 'You gotta go out there and trade hands with somebody.' I don't know why. Khabib [Nurmagomedov] never bought into it. Khabib would take you down and beat you up, and if you could ever stop it, he'd deal with it. Georges St-Pierre would take you down and beat you up, but if you ever stop the takedown, he'll then kick your head and knock you out too. But you always go to what you do best."

Check out Chael Sonnen evaluating Bo Nickal's UFC 309 performance (1:46:59 and 1:48:52):

youtube-cover

Ultimately, Nickal preserved his undefeated record and is currently 7-0. Challenges, however, will only get tougher moving forward.

Bo Nickal remains unranked following UFC 309

While Khamzat Chimaev ran through his competition en route to smashing through the rankings, Bo Nickal is not yet ranked. His recent win over Paul Craig was underwhelming and represented the closest he's ever come to ranked competition.

Check out Bo Nickal getting his hand raised at UFC 309:

Despite his win, Nickal is not yet part of the top 15 at middleweight, despite Michel Pereira, who is ranked #15, recently losing via lopsided TKO to Anthony Hernandez.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
