"I did it once, I slid down the card" - Chael Sonnen explains why Jack Hermansson's apology after UFC London was unwarranted and potentially a risky move for his career

Chael Sonnen is of the opinion that Jack Hermansson should not have apologized after his win at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall.

Sonnen recently uploaded a video to his YouTube channel where he discussed 'The Joker's statement after the fight. Citing a personal incident as an example in the video, 'The American Gangster' advised the 34-year-old to be careful while apologizing to someone as it could adversely affect his career going forward.

Sonnen's reasoning behind it was that people might perceive Hermansson's apology as an admittance of his guilt:

"Be careful who you apologize to. Be careful saying 'sorry,' be careful admitting fault. I did it once, I slid down the card."

You can watch the full video below:

Hermansson was supposed to take on Darren Till in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 208. The fight fell through due to Till suffering an injury. Chris Curtis then stepped in as a replacement for 'The Gorilla'.

The fight between Curtis and 'The Joker' went the distance and, after the final bell rang, things got heated between the two. 'The Action Man' flipped off Hermansson who then said a few words in exchange.

In his post-fight interview, the 34-year-old apologized to his opponent and the fans in attendance as he believed his fight was short on entertainment value.

You can watch Hermansson's post-fight interview with Michael Bisping below:

Chris Curtis and Jack Hermansson squashed their beef after the fight

After the UFC London event got over, Chris Curtis and Jack Hermansson met up and sorted out their differences. The two clicked a photo together, which was posted by Curtis on his Twitter account.

In the caption of the post, 'The Action Man' said that his emotions got the better of him during his fight with the 34-year-old:

"At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild."

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild. At the end of the day, as much as losing hurts, somebody had to and tonight was the Jokers night. Fighting is an emotional sport. Mine got the better of me tonight. I try to be a good guy but I've always had a temper. Now you guys know. Thanks for the support. Time to rebuild. https://t.co/A9rIVe5ckm

Hermansson has bounced back from his loss to Sean Strickland with the victory at UFC London. 'The Joker' will hope to build momentum and continue winning fights in order to get into title contention.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far