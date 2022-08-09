What you saw as dominant was rinse and repeat - Chael Sonnen explains why Julianna Pena may really have an answer for Amanda Nunes in possible trilogy fight

Chael Sonnen thinks Julianna Pena could give a good performance in a possible trilogy fight against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said that Nunes may have performed just one technique effectively in her fight against Pena and repeated it for 25 minutes to win the bout.

"The American Gangster' implied that the trilogy fight could turn out to be different if Pena makes the necessary adjustments to counter Nunes' technique:

"If you can land a one to the head and two to the body in a fight, go back to the one to the head and two to the body... Just keep doing that thing over and over until somebody blows a horn and pulls you off of them. And I suggest for you that largely is what Amanda did. What you saw as dominant, which you saw as one-sided, guys, it was rinse and repeat and Amanda did a great job of it. But it was the same thing. I'm sharing for you reasons that having a third fight could very reasonably and historically speaking, you could get a very different result."

You can watch the full video below:

Julianna Pena believes Amanda Nunes won't be able to 'touch' her if they fight again

Julianna Pena recently came out and said that if she was given enough time to make adjustments to her fighting style, she would outclass Amanda Nunes in a possible third fight:

"I'm ready to go Round 8. ... I think that if you give me time to get ready for both stances of Amanda, she doesn't touch me next time."

Both Pena and 'The Lioness' have one win against each other. Their first encounter took place at UFC 269. That night, Pena shocked the world by defeating Nunes with a second-round submission to become the new bantamweight queen.

Before that fight, the Brazilian was on a 12-fight win streak that included victories over Cris Cyborg, Miesha Tate, Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko.

The two crossed paths again at UFC 277. This time, Nunes put on a significantly better performance and outclassed 'The Venezuelan Vixen' for the majority of the 25-minute fight.

In the end, 'The Lioness' reclaimed her throne with a dominant unanimous decision victory.

