"There was only one promise made and it wasn't to Usman" - Chael Sonnen explains why Khamzat Chimaev vs. Leon Edwards would be next if "Borz" had beaten Nate Diaz instead of Kevin Holland

Chael Sonnen recently discussed the potential aftermath of the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz fight had it taken place at UFC 279. The UFC Hall of Famer believes that 'Borz' would have fought Leon Edwards for the division gold had he defeated Diaz.

At UFC 279, Khamzat Chimaev was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in what was considered to be the No.1-contender fight. However, to everyone's dismay, the entire card was reshuffled after 'Borz' came in 7.5 lbs heavier for his welterweight bout during the official weigh-in. As a result, Diaz and Chimaev ended up fighting Tony Ferguson and Kevin Holland, respectively.

Sportskeeda MMA @sportskeedaMMA



What should be



#UFC #MMA #KhamzatChimaev Bizarre scenes at #UFC 279 as Khamzat Chimaev weighs in at 178.5 lbs and misses the welterweight limit by 7.5 lbs!What should be @ufc 's next move provided other fighters are fighting at 170 lbs in the same card? Bizarre scenes at #UFC279 as Khamzat Chimaev weighs in at 178.5 lbs and misses the welterweight limit by 7.5 lbs! 😧What should be @ufc's next move provided other fighters are fighting at 170 lbs in the same card? #UFC #MMA #KhamzatChimaev https://t.co/iVAbRv1675

On a recent episode of his Beyond the Fight podcast, Chael Sonnen explained:

"I believe had that match [Diaz vs. Chimaev] taken place, had it taken place at the agreed upon weight class, and had it gone the way that the oddsmakers predicted, I believe, Chimaev would have been standing in there with Leon."

Speaking of Usman's fate, 'The Bad Guy' believes that the former champ would have fought the winner of the two [Leon Edwards vs. Khazat Chimaev]:

" I think Chimaev would have fought Leon, and Kamaru's next match would be for the title. It would be for the winner of Chimaev versus Leon... There was only one promise made and it wasn't to Usman. The promise made was to the audience that Chimaev vs. Diaz would be a number one contenders match."

You can check out Chael Sonnen discuss the aftermath of Diaz vs. Chimaev below:

Chael Sonnen discusses a potential Khamzat Chimaev vs. Bo Nickal fight

Soon after securing a UFC contract with his impressive performance in Dana White's Contender Series last month, Bo Nickal wasted no time in making his first call-out in the promotion. The UFC newcomer recklessly called out Khamzat Chimaev for a fight.

Danny Segura @dannyseguratv



"I'm ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude. He might not be the best guy because he can't even make the weight, but if that's the case, I'll take him." Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev following #DWCS "I'm ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude. He might not be the best guy because he can't even make the weight, but if that's the case, I'll take him." Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev following #DWCS:"I'm ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude. He might not be the best guy because he can't even make the weight, but if that's the case, I'll take him." https://t.co/2Mb29M8txR

Chiming in with his thoughts on a potential matchup, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen believes both fighters carry relatively the same level of experience. Putting forth his take on the matter, the former UFC fighter said:

"I don't know that we've seen enough from either guy. We keep talking about Nickal doesn't have the experience. Where is Chimaev's? I mean what experience are you talking about with Chimaev? He's had six fights, he's been in the octagon 20 minutes. Bo's never been in there and Chimaev's been in there for 20 minutes. What experience is it that you're referring to?"

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Khamzat Chimaev and Bo Nickal below:

