"We can eliminate the title talk" - Chael Sonnen explains why Leon Edwards being the welterweight champion robs Conor McGregor of title shot

Chael Sonnen thinks Conor McGregor is out of the UFC welterweight title picture after Leon Edwards became the champion.

Of course, McGregor has never been a legitimate contender in the 170-pound division. He did, however, express his intention to challenge Kamaru Usman for the belt – an opportunity a few would doubt he'd be able to get – deservedly so or otherwise.

However, as far as Sonnen is concerned, Edwards beating Usman threw a wrench into McGregor's plans to leapfrog contenders in the welterweight title queue. According to 'The Bad Guy', that's because McGregor and Edwards share the same agency and thus are essentially teammates:

"I think that we can eliminate the title talk," Sonnen said on Beyond the Fight. "I know that was real, but it turns out that Leon is under the Paradigm management company. So essentially, Conor and Leon are teammates. Leon and Conor matchup very well. But Conor and Kamaru don't match up very well. Conor and Chimaev don't match up very well."

Indeed, both McGregor and Edwards are represented by Paradigm Sports, but it isn't like the Irishman won't be willing to cross that boundary.

Shortly after 'Rocky's' monumental win in August, McGregor took a shot at his Paradigm stablemate by claiming he could kick "nicer and faster" than Edwards in one of his Instagram posts. The caption of the post has since been edited.

Chael Sonnen lists three fighters he'd want to see Conor McGregor fight

The way Chael Sonnen sees it, Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited comeback in the welterweight division. However, 'The American Gangster' believes that shouldn't prevent 'The Notorious' from being matched against some of the biggest lightweight stars.

Sonnen named Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler, and Justin Gaethje as the three fighters he thinks McGregor should fight in his return. The former three-time UFC title challenger added:

"But if we eliminate title talks, all of a sudden, you start to have some very interesting matchups, not to mention you could just bring a '55-pounder up. Nobody's off-limits. Poirier has been wanting to go to 170. Chandler would bulk up to 170 and we can play this game – we don't have to – but Gaethje would go up to 170."

McGregor is currently on the sidelines as he recovers from a freak injury he suffered at UFC 264 last July. He is expected to return sometime in 2023.

