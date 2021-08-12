Chael Sonnen explains what makes the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane UFC heavyweight title matchup a must-see fight

Chael Sonnen was full of praise for Ciryl Gane after the latter’s incredible win at UFC 265 that fetched him the interim UFC heavyweight title.

The 44-year-old has now spoken about Ciryl Gane’s highly anticipated title unification matchup against UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

‘The American Gangster’ suggested that while the Ngannou-Gane fight wasn’t as big of a deal a couple of weeks back, it’s become a must-see fight after UFC 265.

In an episode of Beyond the Fight on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen stated:

“Timing is everything in the fight game. So many things have to come together. Ciryl Gane versus Francis Ngannou two weeks ago doesn’t work. It doesn’t work. We could do it. We could sell a bunch of tickets for it. Now, it is must-see. It is massive. Why? Because of the timing, because of the story, because of the way things have developed. And as much as I’m sure you’re convinced that Francis and Ciryl – Yes, Chael, you’re selling me a Ferrari – Got it. I know I’m stating the obvious.”

“What I’m trying to get you to draw a bridge to is if Ciryl and Francis works – It works. We’ve all agreed it works. Absolutely. Must-see? Excited? Okay. They’re not going to fight for four more years. Well, you just said you loved it. What don’t you like about it? It’s going to be in the same weight class. It’s going to be under the same rules. It’s going to be the same two guys in that same damn octagon. Why do you care if it’s in four years?"

"Well, now what I’ve done is I’ve done a good job of supporting what (UFC president) Dana (White) made clear after Conor (McGregor) and (Floyd) Mayweather – Things have to come together in the right time to have a mega fight.” (*Video courtesy: Chael Sonnen YouTube channel; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane – A clash of former training partners

Fernand Lopez (left) and Ciryl Gane (right)

During their time as up-and-coming heavyweights, Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane trained under the tutelage of MMA Factory head coach Fernand Lopez in France.

Presently, Ngannou trains with Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, while Gane still trains with Lopez at the MMA Factory in France.

The two former training partners are expected to clash in a title unification bout. The winner will walk away as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Impressive performance from Gane !

He's now a legit contender.

See you soon boy. When you know you know. #ufc265 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) August 8, 2021

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh