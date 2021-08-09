The official stats for Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 reveal the Frenchman's sheer dominance

The main event for UFC 265 saw a huge strike differential as Derrick Lewis managed to land only 16 strikes in response to Ciryl Gane's 112 shots.

Total Strikes in our #UFC265 main event! 👊



1️⃣6️⃣ - Derrick Lewis

1️⃣1️⃣2️⃣ - Ciryl Gane pic.twitter.com/3SxwG2DOFC — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) August 9, 2021

Out of Gane's total strikes, 98 were counted as significant whereas all of Lewis' 16 strikes were considered significant in the fight.

The statistics are proof that the French fighter completely outclassed 'The Black Beast' and rightly won the interim heavyweight title by finishing Lewis in the third round.

In the co-main event of UFC 265, Jose Aldo showed that he belongs in the bantamweight division as he defeated Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision. Before 265, 'Junior' had only won one out of his three bouts in the 135-pound division of the UFC. Aldo landed a total of 114 significant strikes in response to Munhoz's 75 blows.

Dana White complimented Ciryl Gane at the UFC 265 post-fight press conference

UFC president Dana White showered praise on freshly crowned interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane.

Speaking at the UFC 265 post-fight press conference, White called 'Bon Gamin' a talented fighter with a great fight IQ:

"Ciryl Gane moves like a middleweight. His footwork is unbelievable, this guy stays on his toes the whole time, stays on the outside and picks you apart. He is a very talented fighter and his fight IQ is through the roof. This guy is the real deal. Him and Francis is a bad--s heavyweight fight," said Dana White.

At the beginning of the press-conference, Dana White announced the fighters who received the $50,000 bonus.

Rafael Fiziev vs Bobby Green was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' bonus and Jessica Penne, Miles Johns and Vicente Luque won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus. They all took home $50,000 each.

Surprisingly, Ciryl Gane's name was missing from the list. When journalist John Morgan raised the issue at the press conference, the UFC president immediately decided to award the French fighter with a $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus as well.

