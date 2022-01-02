Chael Sonnen explains why MMA fighters are not "terrified" to fight Jake Paul compared to boxers 

Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion on why MMA fighters are seemingly more comfortable fighting Jake Paul than professional boxers.

'The American Gangster' reasoned that MMA is a far more forgiving sport compared to boxing with regards to losses.

The former UFC middleweight stated that Dana White has done a remarkable job convincing his fighters that it was okay to lose a fight. Whereas in boxing, a loss can have a significant impact on a boxer's career because of the importance given to an undefeated record.

He said:

"It would seem as though you would need a boxer, similar age, similar in experience, who's actually a boxer. But we don't have any. These boxers are terrified, they're absolutely terrified. MMA guys aren't. It's a cultural difference between the two sports. The greatest thing that Dana White has ever done...he has made losing acceptable... So MMA guys are not afraid to try, including if they're going to fail. In boxing, you lose a fight, you're a bum..."

Watch Chael Sonnen's full take here:

Although Jake Paul has legitimized his stature as a fighter by knocking out a strong opponent in Woodley, 'The Problem Child' is now expected to fight a real boxer.

Tommy Fury is a popular opponent slated to fight 'The Problem Child'. 'TNT' was scheduled to face Jake Paul before Woodley, however, due to a rib injury and a lung infection, the Englishman had to pull out of the fight.

Tommy Fury claims the bout against Jake Paul is being figured out

Tommy Fury recently broke his silence on Jake Paul's brutal knock-out of Tyron Woodley and spoke about their halted rivalry in an interview with Frank Warren.

Fury expressed his discontent with 'The Problem Child' for calling out UFC fighters such as Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

He said:

"I believe my time will come. We're trying to figure out a date because that's the fight we want... I don't get what he's trying to achieve by calling out the UFC people. He wants to be a boxer so fight a boxer. He's calling out these wrestlers and non-boxers. In the cage they kill him every day of the week... The only thing I want to hear about is when this fight is rescheduled, that's all I want to hear. We've got unfinished business."

Watch Tommy Fury's full interview with Frank Warren below:

Although Jake Paul has chosen not to comment on his next opponent, a possible fight against Tommy Fury isn't out of bounds for the 24-year-old. After all, the YouTuber has a history with 'TNT' and wants to legitimize his boxing career by facing an actual boxer.

