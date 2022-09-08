"We just leveled the playing field" - Chael Sonnen explains how Nate Diaz's toughness could surprise Khamzat Chimaev in upcoming clash

Analyzing the UFC 279 main event that takes place this weekend, Chael Sonnen explored the possibility of Nate Diaz surprising Khamzat Chimaev by being tougher than he imagined.

'Borz' is known for his ability to overwhelm opponents, wear them down, and finish them inside the cage. He was able to show his own durability when he endured a three-round war with Gilbert Burns earlier this year. The prospect was pushed to the limit by the Brazilian, eventually earning a unanimous decision victory.

While discussing the matchup on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen questioned whether Khamzat Chimaev would be able to hang in there with the always tough Nate Diaz once the fight gets into the latter rounds, saying:

"There is a real athletic component to this, for sure. There is techniques and there is positions, for sure. You work hard every day, this is a very real sport, but it's also very real that when you both get tired and you both get hurt, which is gonna happen when you're in four ounce gloves in a cage on Saturday night, [it] turns into a tough guy contest. Are you sure that Chimaev is tougher than Nate Diaz? Are you sure about that?... Are you sure in your heart that Khamzat Chimaev is tougher than Nate Diaz? Now we just leveled the playing field."

Nate Diaz has made a career of out-toughing opponents as we have seen countless times throughout his 15-year UFC tenure. His most iconic gritty performance was back in 2016, when he submitted Conor McGregor, handing the Irishman his first loss in the promotion.

Check out what Chael Sonnen had to say about the upcoming UFC 279 headliner in the video below:

How could Khamzat Chimaev beat Nate Diaz?

Khamzat Chimaev excels in more than one area of mixed martial arts. With that said, he should find some amounts of success in his clash against Nate Diaz wherever the fight takes place.

If the welterweight empties the tank trying to make quick work of his opponent, he could be in for a rude awakening. With Diaz's conditioning in mind, 'Borz' could find himself fatigued and on the back foot with the 37-year-old advancing towards him.

Chimaev will likely need to win this one by being reserved with his cardio whilst mixing in his heavy-handed attacks and high-level grappling. Threatening the takedown but not sitting in positions and leaving himself open to submission attacks will be key if the Chechen-born Swede is to secure victory.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Harvey Leonard