"When you do a squash match, the squashing is done by the star" - Chael Sonnen on why the "problem" with Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev needs to be fixed

Chael Sonnen believes there’s a “problem” in the upcoming UFC 279 fight between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev. In a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, Sonnen suggested that since Diaz is the bigger star in the matchup, he should’ve been booked a more favorable stylistic matchup than Chimaev, who is an elite wrestler - a breed that has given Nate problems in the past.

According to Sonnen, in a squash match, the star should be doing the squashing rather than getting squashed. Nevertheless, Sonnen insinuated that the Diaz-Chimaev matchup is closer than the betting odds suggest.

He recalled the first fight between Nate Diaz and MMA legend Conor McGregor, noting that the Stockton native was a huge underdog in that fight but still beat McGregor. Sonnen feels Diaz could similarly emerge victorious against Khamzat Chimaev too. But despite Sonnen's opinion, the matchup is considered to be highly disadvantageous for Diaz. Khamzat is a stylistic nightmare for a boxer-grappler like Nate. Chimaev, in his enthusiasm, even posted a cocky meme about the upcoming fight:

Sonnen opined that although UFC 279 is a top-heavy card and isn’t being headlined by a title fight, it’ll feature the all-important UFC farewell matchup of Diaz who’s one of the organization’s biggest stars ever.

He indicated that by reinforcing the idea in the MMA community that Diaz has a fighting chance against Chimaev, the “problem” in promoting the matchup can be solved. Sonnen stated:

“I don’t know that tickets are even on sale, but if tickets were on sale, I guarantee they’re trending a hell of a lot slower than people would’ve expected and a hell of a lot slower than any other Nate Diaz fight. It’s a problem. It can be solved. They’re working on solving it now."

"But this is happening right in front of your eyes. When you do a squash match, the squashing is done by the star. You don’t get the star squashed. So, it’s just a unique formula. It’s all I’m sharing with you. Everything’s gonna be fine.”

Watch Sonnen discuss the topic at the 0:22 mark in the video below:

Geoff Neal believes Nate Diaz would need something special to beat Khamzat Chimaev

MMA icon Nate Diaz will face rising star Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round welterweight matchup that’ll headline UFC 279 on September 10. It’s widely believed that the undefeated Chechen's wrestling prowess will help him dominantly defeat Diaz.

Regardless, UFC welterweight Geoff Neal thinks that Diaz can’t be counted out completely. However, he acknowledged that Diaz would need something special – such as a rare Gogoplata submission – to beat ‘Borz.’ Speaking to BJPENN.com, Neal said:

"I don't see Diaz knocking him out and I also don't see Diaz stopping his takedowns. So, maybe Diaz pulls off like some random Gogoplata off his back.”

Watch Neal’s assessment below:

