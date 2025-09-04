Chael Sonnen explains not being surprised at Raja Jackson not getting arrested for Syko Stu incident: "He has up to 12 months" 

Chael Sonnen recently gave his take on the police's lack of action in relation to Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja Jackson's altercation with Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith). The UFC Hall of Famer asserted that unless Stu discloses his side of the story, Jackson is unlikely to face any consequences for his actions.On Aug. 23, Jackson attended a Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, where he assaulted Stu in a devastating manner. The U.S. Army veteran was immediately hospitalized due to severe injuries. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident. However, no arrests have been made yet.In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Sonnen said Stu's official statement is crucial for the investigation:''They can't, and they won't, make an arrest until Syko Stu says that wasn't planned. Everybody on the card that night said before the match, they're going to beat the hell out of their opponent... Everyone on the card that night, pick their opponent up, threw them to the ground. The difference was they were performing. What was in their heart was different. It appeared that Raja stopped performing and started to try to injure a man.''He continued:''But when I say that's what it appears, only Stu gets to stay, the rest of us are marks. Only Syko Stu gets to say that and he has up to 12 months. I have a feeling he might drag this on, but they're not gonna go just arrest him because they have a video of a pro wrestling match and the audience doesn't get to decide what's real and what's not...Only one person does and that's Stu. And so far he's remained silent.''Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:Chael Sonnen opens up about the criticism he received for his take on Raja Jackson attacking Syko StuMany MMA fans chastised Chael Sonnen, who reacted to Raja Jackson's thrashing of Syko Stu by claiming that Jackson's lack of experience in the pro wrestling scene led to the unfortunate incident.In the aforementioned conversation with Ariel Helwani, Sonnen explained his previous statements:''I have never taken heat in those comments like that before...they were very upset and they were upset that I would be so disgusting as to defend Raja Jackson...The problem was I don't think any of those things and I didn't say anything remotely close to that. I tackled this from the same perspective both times, which is the legal perspective...The whole thing is pro wrestling unless Syko Stu asks them to take charges. And that is the part that I find interesting. It's all that I ever said. And all the heat came back as though that was a defense of Raja, but it doesn't even include Raja's name for that matter.''