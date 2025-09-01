Update: Syko Stu leaves hospital after serious injuries from Raja Jackson attack, faces tough road ahead

Days after UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja Jackson assaulted him during a KnokX Pro wrestling live show, Syko Stu has finally left the hospital bed. However, the former Army Sergeant seems to have a long road ahead of him toward recovery.A statement released on Stu's Instagram handle confirmed that he had been released from the hospital and was now resting at his home.The post went into detail about how he suffered a serious head injury and trauma to both the upper and lower jaw, in addition to lacerations on his upper lip from the attack.The post also thanked fans and well-wishers for their support in his time of need:&quot;He has a long road of recovery ahead, but he remains in good spirits despite everything he has been through. We are deeply grateful for all the love and support we’ve received during this time. Thank you to everyone who has contributed in any way, whether through monetary donations, food, flowers, or gifts. Your kindness means more than words can express. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.&quot;Check out Syko Stu's statement below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor context, Stu suffered serious injuries after the MMA fighter broke the script, slammed him to the ground, and landed multiple punches to his head during the wrestling event.According to Douglas Malo, the wrestler who pulled Jackson off Stu during the assault, the incident had left him choking in his own blood and teeth, necessitating immediate critical care.Per reports, LAPD was called to the scene and made a report. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the matter.UFC legend's coach says Raja Jackson-Syko Stu incident is not back and whiteWhile there is an overwhelming sentiment online against Raja Jackson following his assault on Syko Stu, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez, believes there could be more to the incident than meets the eye.During a recent episode on The Javier and Mo show, the AKA head trainer referenced a video where Stu breaks open a prop beer can on Jackson before the KnokX pro event, questioning whether the pro wrestler was trying to get publicity at the MMA fighter's expense:&quot;He [Stu] took an opportunity to get camera time. So, who knows what he was thinking? Maybe, well, this is 'Rampage's son. Let me get some play here and blah blah blah...It's playing black and white. The only thing that's black and white is his [Jackson's] excessive force after the opponent was subdued... There were some wrestlers instigating. And I saw like 16 minutes of this thing. I only watched like three or four minutes, and I saw all I needed to see. It wasn't all just him. It was not all just him. They wanted the publicity, too. So, they kind of egged it on themselves.&quot;