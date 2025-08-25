Pro-wrestler 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja attacked was reportedly "choking on his own blood and teeth," according eyewitness  

An individual who witnessed 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja assaulting a pro wrestler revealed that the victim sustained horrific injuries as a result of the beating.

Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds recently took to X and posted about Douglas Malo's interview with USA TODAY. Notably, Malo jumped into the ring and prevented Raja from causing further damage as the 25-year-old threw numerous unanswered punches at Stuart Smith, a.k.a. 'Syko Stu'.

In his interview, Malo revealed that Smith, who was immediately hospitalized, is now awake and able to communicate. However, he suffered from fractured teeth and lost a lot of blood.

''He was choking on his own blood and teeth. Somebody reminded me there's kids there and then I was like 'oh my God.'"

Jackson quickly took to social media to apologize for his son's outrageous conduct at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night. The UFC legend then expressed his support for Smith, who is now in stable condition, writing:

''I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in the ring, I thought it was apart of the show. It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong... I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!''

He added:

''That being said I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.''

Raja Jackson's assault victim's brother speaks out on social media

Nolan King of MMA Junkie recently resorted to X and shared a post about Andrew Smith, whose brother, Stuart Smith, was badly beaten up by 'Rampage' Jackson's son Raja in a wrestling event.

In a Facebook post, Andrew revealed that his brother is still under ''critical care.''

''Thank you everyone for your prayers, concerns, and kind words for my brother Stu. Please continue to keep him in your prayers. He's currently stable but in critical care. At this time we're focused on his recovery and appreciate all the support. Also we currently do not a Gofundme set up, any links posted are not affiliated with us.''

