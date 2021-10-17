Chael Sonnen explains why he thinks Charles Oliveira is the "most disrespected champion in the UFC"

Chael Sonnen believes Charles Oliveira is the most disrespected champion in the entire UFC.

Oliveira won the lightweight title earlier this year by defeating Michael Chandler at UFC 262. The two men competed for the vacant belt left behind after former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport.

Dustin Poirier was initially meant to compete for the vacant title. However, 'The Diamond' passed on the shot, preferring to pursue a money trilogy fight with Conor McGregor instead.

This is just one of several reasons why Chael Sonnen believes Charles Oliveira is the most disrespected champion in the promotion. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen stated:

"Charles Oliveira has become the most disrespected champion in the UFC currently... When I see Charles Oliveira, I see something special. I see a very special talent who could've wilted against Michael Chandler... I understand that his career is not unblemished... Wasn't perfect. Whose was? Aside from Khabib, who in the hells was?"

Justin Gaethje recently made headlines by stating that Charles Oliveira was only the third best fighter in the division, behind himself and Poirier.

As well as 'The Highlight', Michael Chandler has also dismissed Oliveira as the 155-pound king. Sonnen believes that could begin to build a negative perception of 'Do Bronx's' skills as a fighter.

"You've got Gaethje coming after him. Chandler's been nice but a little bit dismissive of him. Poirier, who's about to fight him, tried to fight somebody else... Charles Oliveira is being dismissed. And it puts Charles in a tough spot."

UFC 269: Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

At UFC 269, Charles Oliveira will have the opportunity to make his critics eat their words. The Brazilian will make his first UFC lightweight title defense on December 11. He'll face the man many consider to be the best lightweight on the planet, Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier.

Poirier will likely go into the fight as a favorite. However, Oliviera's performance against Michael Chandler proved that you can never count the Brazilian out. If the fight hits the mat, Oliveira certainly boasts the higher submission threat, whilst Poirier's ground-and-pound is always dangerous.

It's hard to pinpoint who has the better striking as well. Oliveira's classic Muay Thai style was used to lethal effect against Chandler. Meanwhile, Poirier's phase-shifting boxing base has been used to deal damage as of late, with back-to-back finishes against Conor McGregor.

