Chael Sonnen explains why a title shot may be next for Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Gilbert Burns

Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev will not be denied a title shot if he manages to get past Gilbert Burns in their rumored clash later this year.

Per Combate’s Raphael Marinho, Burns and Chimaev are likely to square off at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view, which is set to take place on April 9.

If the contest does come to fruition, former two-division UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen feels a win for 'Borz' will set him up for a date with Kamaru Usman further down the line.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained that a win against 'Durinho' would help Chimaev break into the top five and establish himself as a legitimate contender. He also pointed out that Burns has lost just one of his last eight fights. That loss came against the champion at UFC 258 last February.

If 'Borz' manages to do what no other welterweight contender has done by beating Burns, he may well be fighting for the title next, according to Sonnen.

"If you can beat Gilbert Burns, which nobody not named Kamaru Usman has been able to do in four years, if you could beat Gilbert, you're probably fighting for the world title."

Check out the video below:

Khamzat Chimaev vows to finish Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman "in two minutes"

Khamzat Chimaev recently jibed at Kamaru Usman after 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed he is considering a potential move to the light heavyweight division to fight for the title. Chimaev took to Twitter to claim that Usman is trying to change his weight class to avoid facing him.

He also urged Usman to stay in the division until they end up sharing the octagon down the line. He vowed to "smash" both the champ and 'Durinho' inside two minutes.

"So your trying to change weight before I come for you? Don’t go anywhere I am coming! I smash you and burns in 2 mins believe me! I’m THE KING here."

