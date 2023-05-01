Chael Sonnen expresses awe over return of wrestling prodigy who won Olympic gold before legal drinking age

Chael Sonnen recently highlighted the achievements of freestyle wrestler Gable Steveson, who won gold at the Tokyo summer Olympics before the legal drinking age of 21.

Steveson is widely regarded as a wrestling prodigy. He proved that in Tokyo, Japan, when he wrestled for the United States at the Olympic games. The then 20-year-old dominated the competition in the 125kg freestyle wrestling division and conceded only his first points in the gold medal match against Geno Petriashvili, winning their bout 10-8.

Following his Olympic success, Steveson signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2021 and was drafted to the RAW brand. The 22-year-old is yet to make his debut on the Monday night show as he prepares for the 2024 Olympics.

To begin his Olympic preparations, Gable Steveson recently returned to competition at the 2023 US Open Wrestling Championships, his first tournament since Tokyo. Steveson dominated the competition and was victorious with a stunning overall score of 44-1.

Chael Sonnen reacted to Steveson's return to wrestling on his YouTube channel. 'The American Gangster' was in awe of Gable Steveson's dominance and highlighted that when he first won his Olympic gold medal, he wasn't even able to order an alcoholic drink. Sonnen said:

"I know that he was not 21 when he won the Olympica...When he became the youngest ever, he was not of legal age to enter a tavern and sit down, but he was the Olympic champion."

Catch Sonnen's comments here (0:25):

Chael Sonnen on BKFC 41's success

Chael Sonnen recently gave his thoughts on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) 41 event last weekend. 'The American Gangster' worked on the night, taking turns interviewing fighters backstage as well as occasionally giving his two-cents in commentary.

The card featured a co-main event between Eddie Alvarez and Chad Mendes whose efforts earned them a well-deserved Fight of the Night bonus. BKFC 41 was also headlined by Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry, which saw the former middleweight champ TKO'd by Perry in the second round.

Sonnen was interviewed by The Schmo, where he gave his thoughts on both of the featured fights on the night. Sonnen said:

"Luke, every time he fights, he puts up a hell of a fight... He makes these fights worthwhile, and if anyone has bad luck following them it's Luke. Biggest star of the evening, it had to be Eddie [Alvarez].

He added:

I want Chad to share that spolight, I didn't feel that there was a loser. Chad Mendes outbrawled Eddie Alvarez, and that has never happenend... he got outbrawled tonight. I will be here [again], I enjoy it. I had a good time..."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments here:

