Chael Sonnen extends an "olive branch" to Islam Makhachev with hilarious message in response to UFC star's recent diss

Islam Makhachev's move up to welterweight has landed him in a feud. Strangely, it isn't with Jack Della Maddalena, but Chael Sonnen, who recently issued a response to a tweet from the Dagestani star. The soon-to-be lightweight champion hit back against Sonnen's characterization of him as a coward.

Ad

In the aforementioned tweet, Makhachev mocked Sonnen for having a legacy that revolved more around trash talk and hype than skill and accomplishments. Naturally, in a recent ESPN MMA video, Sonnen issued his rebuttal, which saw him taunt Makhachev by disingenuously extending an olive branch.

"There are many paths to greatness, son. Travel yours, as I traveled mine. And I will be there to help you as you stumble, as I always have. Signed, uncle Chael. No, no, no. Signed, your guardian angel. No, no, no. Signed, your elder brother. You know what? Put them all. Uncle Chael, your guardian angel, your elder brother. And in the future, if I want your opinion, I'll beat it out of you. No, no, no. Leave that part out. Let me extend an olive branch."

Ad

Trending

Check out Chael Sonnen's response to Islam Makhachev (36:48):

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

It comes as no surprise that Sonnen fired back in the way that he has. Even in retirement, he remains one of MMA's more gifted trash-talkers. Furthermore, Makhachev isn't the only high-profile fighter with whom he's feuded since hanging up the gloves.

For Makhachev, though, Sonnen is hardly a concern. Instead, he is now focused on preparing himself for an upcoming welterweight title fight.

Islam Makhachev has been ramping up his own trash talk lately

In the wake of Islam Makhachev's move up to welterweight, many have taken aim at him with accusations that he's ducking Ilia Topuria. Even Topuria himself has echoed similar sentiments. This prompted Makhachev to respond by penning a tweet aimed directly at 'El Matador.' He wrote on X last week:

Ad

"Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Of course, Topuria was quick to fire back at Makhachev, but the potential for a matchup between the two is now dead in the water unless Topuria sees a real future at welterweight. For now, the Spaniard is focused on UFC 317 lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.