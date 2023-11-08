Chael Sonnen finally breaks down his feud With Ariel Helwani

Chael Sonnen and Ariel Helwani have been going back and forth on social media lately, and Sonnen has now revealed what went down between the two.

Both Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen are respected voices in the MMA and combat sports community. Helwani has his own show called The MMA Hour, and Sonnen has his own channel on YouTube. Following the Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury fight, a feud broke out between the two when the former UFC champion corrected the journalist:

"Ariel said that it was reported that Francis made between 10 and 20 million dollars. And I said, Ariel that has not been reported and I challenged him. And Ariel has the ability within his show to do a Google search and then throw it up on the screen. So I challenged him to do it.... And he says it was reported by me. And I said now you're really proven my point."

Take a look at the video:

Chael Sonnen claims that Ariel Helwani is not always accurate and does not present whole truths, especially for someone who went to college and studied journalism. Fans in the comments section agreed with Sonnen and started calling out Helwani for statements he has made in the past.

Chael Sonnen explains how Dricus Du Plessis is better than people think

Dricus Du Plessis has finally got his long-awaited title shot. The South African was initially given the opportunity when he was offered a fight against Israel Adesanya, but the fight never materialized. Sean Strickland replaced him and beat Adesanya to become champion so Du Plessis naturally will fight Strickland for the title at UFC 297. Here's what Chael Sonnen had to say about the challenger:

"He showed us that he's better than we thought he was. He showed us that his grappling, while maybe a little bit ugly....He took Whittaker down in a headlock....And what Du Plessis did to get this opportunity should be observed and it should be copied. Because that really is a bit of an unexpected match."

Take a look at the video:

Dricus Du Plessis has been putting on dominant display after dominant display to become a force to be reckoned with in the middleweight division. The South African has constantly been improving every part of his fight game and Chael Sonnen thinks people are not giving him credit for it. He is now next in line for the title against Sean Strickland.