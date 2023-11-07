UFC 297 fight card: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis and more, here’s all you need to know 

UFC 297 will be the first PPV that will take place in 2024 and Dana White has announced the main event for the card.

The UFC 297 card will be headlined by a middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland is the newly crowned champion following his dominant win over Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis, who was supposed to fight Adesanya for the title initially, will now fight Strickland for the belt. The event will take place on January 20, 2024.

The UFC will be returning to Canada for the first time since 2018 and these are the fights that have been announced so far, per Sherdog:

Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis - Main event, middleweight title fight

Raquel Pennington vs Mayra Bueno Silva - For vacant women's bantamweight title

Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev - featherweight bout

Neil Magny vs Mike Malott - welterweight bout

Chris Curtis vs Marc-Andre Barriault - middleweight bout

Brad Katona vs Garett Armfield - bantamweight bout

Gillian Robertson vs Polyana Viana - women's strawweight bout

Serhiy Sidey vs Ramon Taveras - bantamweight bout

Malcolm Gordon vs Jimmy Flick - flyweight bout

Yohan Lainesse vs Sam Patterson - welterweight bout

Henry Cejudo reacts to the UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis

Henry Cejudo is one of the most respected voices in the combat sports world. The former two-division champion breaks down fights, gives his predictions, and reacts to fight news in the UFC. 'Triple C' reacted to the UFC 297 card and spoke about how no one expected Sean Strickland to beat Israel Adesanya and subsequently face Dricus Du Plessis in his first title defence:

"Let's say du Plessis, because I do have du Plessis as a favorite in that fight. du Plessis beats a guy like Sean Strickland, puts the brakes on a guy like Sean Strickland. You know what that does ladies and gentlemen? 'Hey Dana, I think I'm ready to fight again.' Yup, Israel Adesanya, okay we will schedule it maybe UFC 300."

Take a look at the video:

Henry Cejudo has Dricus Du Plessis as the favorite to win the fight against Sean Strickland. He had made the same prediction when Strickland fought Adesanya and was proven wrong. However, he believes 'the Last Stylebender' will look to make his return at the historic UFC 300 card.