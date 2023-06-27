UFC 300 fight card: Here are the dream matchups that would be box office gold

UFC 300 will be a milestone in the history of the biggest MMA promotion in the world. The event is bound to be one of the biggest pay-per-views of all time, featuring some of the biggest names of the sport.

With UFC 296 rumored to be the last PPV of this year, fans could expect the UFC 300 card sometime in March-April, 2024. As we inch closer to the event, fans and pundits have already started speculating about the matchups we could expect in the mammoth card.

Let's explore a few:

1. Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg could headline UFC 300

The event is being discussed way ahead of its time particularly due to rumors of a clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg. While the UFC has come a long way from freak shows, we might just have one given Dana White's interest in the matchup.

Doing a complete 180-degree on his 'gimmick' fights stance, the UFC president is now promoting the matchup hard. Adding fuel to the fire, Chael Sonnen claimed that Zuckerberg personally called him to confirm that the fight would take place at UFC 300. A spokesperson for the Meta CEO subsequently stated that Sonnen was categorically lying.

Irrespective of the authenticity of Sonnen as a source, we might just have Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg headline the mammoth card.

2. Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor's return continues to stand in jeopardy with no potential date for his expected clash against Michael Chandler. While Chandler recently gave his latest samples for USADA testing, McGregor is yet to enter the testing pool.

Unless he gets an exemption under special circumstances, McGregor has missed the date to submit a sample which would make his return possible this year. If 'Notorious' does plans on returning to the ring anytime soon, the UFC 300 card makes perfect sense for the Irishman.

MMA UNCENSORED @MMAUNCENSORED1 Conor did not meet USADA deadline for a test sample. As a result, he is unable to fight in 2023 and his fight vs Michael Chandler may never happen. Conor did not meet USADA deadline for a test sample. As a result, he is unable to fight in 2023 and his fight vs Michael Chandler may never happen. https://t.co/eKRbuLeObU

3. Jim Miller vs. TBA

Jim Miller has been a part of every UFC centennial card in history, defeating Mac Danzig via unanimous decision at UFC 100 on July 11, 2009, and Takanori Gomi via first-round TKO at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016. 'A-10' currently holds the record for the most fights (42) and wins (25) in UFC history.

After starching newcomer Jesse Butler at UFC Vegas 74 earlier this month, Miller expressed interest in being a part of the UFC 300 card. And 'A-10' certainly deserves to be granted his wish if doesn't hang up his gloves by then.

MMA Ape @MMA_Ape I could watch Jim Miller KO guys making their debut all day #MMATwitter I could watch Jim Miller KO guys making their debut all day #MMATwitter https://t.co/O9HDOSpR7S

4. Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Jones Jones vs. Tyson Fury would have been an ideal undercard fight for a card headlined by Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg. However, Fury recently shot down all talks of a potential MMA clash and Dana White is unlikely to allow 'Bones' to box and embarrass himself against 'The Gypsy King'.

The Octagon Obsessed @octagonobsessed



Sergei Pavlovich defeats Curtis Blaydes via KO (Punches to GnP) in the 1st



Sergei is the real deal. Any chance he fights Jon?



(@CombatLibrary) April 22 - UFC Vegas 71Sergei Pavlovich defeats Curtis Blaydes via KO (Punches to GnP) in the 1stSergei is the real deal. Any chance he fights Jon? April 22 - UFC Vegas 71Sergei Pavlovich defeats Curtis Blaydes via KO (Punches to GnP) in the 1stSergei is the real deal. Any chance he fights Jon?(@CombatLibrary) https://t.co/zHtSYvPO9H

Hence Jones defending his title against the new killer in town, Sergei Pavlovich, makes sense for UFC 300. Currently riding a five-fight KO streak, the scary Russian has scored 15 of his 18 wins via first-round KO.

5. Return of Khabib Nurmagomedov

The last entry is rather wishful thinking as a fan of the sport. Khabib Nurmagomedov abruptly retired from the sport in 2020 keeping his word to his mother while leaving us fans wanting. Every MMA fan has since been yearning to see 'The Eagle' at least one more time inside the cage.

Even UFC president Dana White needed some time to come to terms with Nurmagomedov's retirement, initially dismissing it as an emotional outburst. While White made several attempts to lure the Dagestani stalwart out of retirement, he hasn't succeeded so far. Hopefully White was some trick left up his sleeve that can somehow bring the former lightweight champ back for UFC 300.

