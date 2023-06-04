Why does Jim Miller want to fight at UFC 300? Explaining the viral MMA connection between the two

Jim Miller has consistently maintained that he'd like to compete at the UFC 300 event. On that note, following his most recent octagon appearance, 'A-10' has reiterated that he aims to compete at the landmark event.

The UFC 300 event's exact date hasn't been officially announced yet. However, it's believed that the event could take place in April or May of 2024. Veteran MMA fighter Miller happens to have a unique connection with the UFC's centennial events.

The New Jersey native competed at both the UFC 100 and UFC 200 events. Miller defeated Mac Danzig via unanimous decision at UFC 100 on July 11, 2009. Additionally, Miller beat Takanori Gomi via first-round TKO at UFC 200 on July 9, 2016.

Jim Miller's most recent UFC matchup witnessed him defeat Jesse Butler via first-round KO earlier tonight (June 3, 2023) at the UFC Vegas 74 event.

During his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, he was asked about how much longer he's likely to compete before he retires from the sport of MMA. 'A-10' responded by suggesting that he'd probably continue competing till UFC 300. Miller stated:

"We'll see. You know, I put the goal out there to get to 300. But I want to end my career like I started my career, and that's fighting as often as I can."

Besides, when asked if there's anything else he'd like to achieve in his career before hanging up the gloves, Miller said:

"I need to kimura somebody. You know, that was my gym move. That was my giant killer, you know, in the gym for years. And I've never hit it inside the octagon."

Watch Miller discuss the topic at 0:55 in the video below:

When Jim Miller outlined his potential path to reach UFC 300

Jim Miller (36-17-1 MMA) made his professional MMA debut in November 2005 and competed in his maiden UFC bout in October 2008. Presently, Miller holds the record for most fights in UFC history (42) and most UFC wins (25), apart from several other records as well.

He's competed twice inside the octagon this year, losing to Alexander Hernandez via unanimous decision in February and defeating Jesse Butler via first-round knockout tonight.

Prior to his fight against Hernandez, the 39-year-old spoke to the media and outlined his possible path to the UFC 300 event. Jim Miller emphasized that he'd like to have his 45th UFC bout at UFC 300 and end his MMA career at the event. Miller stated:

"I'm pretty certain at this point that my body can make it [to UFC 300], you know, barring something catastrophic. I've said if I make it there, I want it to be my last UFC fight, and I'm pretty good with that. But I don't want it to be one more fight in between. I would like UFC 300 to be my 45th UFC fight."

Watch Miller's assessment at 3:00 in the video below:

Poll : 0 votes