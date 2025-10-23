Chael Sonnen finds it "hard to believe" that Arnold Allen got beaten up for not speaking French in Montreal

Chael Sonnen isn’t convinced by Arnold Allen’s account of getting attacked in Montreal for not speaking French. The former UFC star discussed the incident recently on his YouTube channel and admitted he finds the story “hard to believe.”

Allen had recently posted photos showing bruises on his face and neck, saying he was beaten up after being confronted for not speaking French. The British featherweight didn’t share further details about when or where the altercation took place, but seemed unfazed by the incident.

Sonnen, however, wasn’t buying it. He said the idea of someone overpowering Allen in a street fight made little sense. He also found it odd that Allen appeared calm and casual while explaining the bruises.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Okay, that statement alone is very hard to believe. How many guys would it take to beat up Arnold Allen, particularly in a street fight? I mean, Arnold Allen’s striking is nasty. Like that, that would, that you’d be right in his wheelhouse. Okay, so let’s just do this for a third time. Arnold Allen got beaten up in the streets. Now, in Montreal, is a piece of evidence in and of itself. These aren’t the streets of West Linn, Oregon. This is Montreal. They eat French fries, and they put gravy on them."

He added:

"First off, I don’t think someone could beat him up in the streets. I think that would be a nightmare even if you got the best of him. Now, the thing that kicks this off, can we all agree it’s going to take multiple people to deal with Arnold in the streets? So now you’ve got to organize these people. They’ve got to know how to go in and rush at the same time and have some level of coordination. And what upset them was that he didn’t speak French. That’s all. That’s all that happened. He was speaking in a native tongue that was not French. I got a hard time with the story. Oh, and by the way, that doesn’t anger him. He’s not mad about it."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Arnold Allen backs Tom Aspinall to finish Ciryl Gane early

Arnold Allen is picking his countryman, Tom Aspinall, to defeat Ciryl Gane dominantly. The British featherweight believes Aspinall’s speed and finishing ability give him the edge in the heavyweight clash.

He noted that Gane has improved his wrestling since the Jon Jones loss, but feels Aspinall remains the more complete fighter. Allen expects Aspinall to look for a takedown and secure an early finish by submission or knockout.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Allen said:

"I feel like this fight, Tom’s going to stand with him a little bit and then try and take him down, most likely after seeing Jon Jones throw him down and guillotine him with ease. But I don’t know, will we see a second round? Hard to say. Will he take a more conservative approach, maybe respect him a bit more than the other people he’s fought? Maybe not, probably just the same."

