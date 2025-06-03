Chael Sonnen gets 100% real on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall title fight losing fan interest: "It's going the other way"

Chael Sonnen believes the hype around the long-anticipated Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall fight is shrinking in front of our eyes.

Sonnen recently gave voice to what many fans have been feeling for a while. The heavyweight unification fight between reigning champion Jones and interim champ Aspinall, once seen as a clash of eras, now feels like a tease with no payoff in sight.

Speaking about the fight in a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Sonnen said:

"I'm never in my life seen it go, it's going the other way. This fight isn't getting headlines anymore. I can't make any money as a guy that's on YouTube. I can't make money talking about this fight because I can't even get people to click on it. I come with a thumbnail and a photo and even with inside scoop, my numbers are going down. I don't think that's anything to do with the UFC and their abilities. I believe they could flip that script really quick. I'm just sharing with you as I study this sport and I love to study it from a little bit different perspective."

He added:

"My own hypothesis is the audience is not convinced they're gonna get it. They don't want to get excited, they don't want to hear about it anymore because they just don't believe we can get that fight to the ring. Whether I'm right on that guess or not, I am right and I can prove it by numbers that this fight is losing steam."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall are reportedly waiting on the UFC to make a call

Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall are holding back on any public moves as they await the UFC's announcement of their potential title unification bout. Jones, currently in Thailand filming a reality show, confirmed that both fighters are in agreement to let the promotion take the lead.

Aspinall echoed the same stance after recently teasing news online. Speaking about the fight during a fan Q&A session in Thailand, Jones said:

“The UFC, I and Tom, we all got a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes. They’re one of the biggest organizations in sports and right now Tom and I have agreed to wait for the UFC to make their announcements. So I legally can’t really talk about it.”

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

