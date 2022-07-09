Chael Sonnen gives "inside scoop" on Nate Diaz vs. UFC stand-off

Chael Sonnen has weighed in on Nate Diaz's current situation in the UFC. The Stockton native hasn't fought since his welterweight bout with Leon Edwards back in June last year. With just one fight remaining on his current contract with the promotion, Diaz has on several occasions urged the UFC brass to book his last bout but seemingly to no avail.

According to Sonnen, however, that is about to change and Diaz will get what he wants. 'The American Gangster' claimed that the UFC has finally offered a fight to the 37-year-old and he's apparently accepted it. If Sonnen's "inside scoop" is true, fans should be prepared for an official Nate Diaz fight announcement soon.

Sonnen, however, said that he doesn't know who the opponent is. In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, the 45-year-old stated:

"I got a little inside scoop for you guys which is, Diaz has accepted a fight. Diaz has a fight coming up. I gotta stop right there. I don't know who the opponent is though."

Watch the video below:

If the UFC has indeed offered Diaz a fight, it could mean that the promotion has finally given up hope of the veteran fighter extending his contract. Diaz has previously hinted that he'd like to switch to boxing down the line in a potential crossover fight with Jake Paul.

Nate Diaz hints at timeline for last UFC fight

Diaz himself has seemingly hinted at a potential timeline for his next fight. In a recent tweet, the Stockton native claimed on Twitter that July 30 would be an ideal date for his final fight inside the octagon.

"July 30th would be a nice to departure date"

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 July 30th

Would be a nice to departure date 🧊 July 30th Would be a nice to departure date 🧊

There have been rumors of a potential clash between him and surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. Diaz said that he agreed to fight 'Borz' but the Russian-born Swede is apparently injured, among other issues.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

LFG I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July LFG

Chimaev, however, seems to be fit again and raring to go. He recently tweeted expressing the desire to fight Nate Diaz in August, followed by Belal Muhammad in October.

If Diaz and Chimaev have finally managed to agree on a date then fans will see two of the most popular stars in the UFC throw down inside the octagon. Having said that, only time will tell if that fight ever comes to fruition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far