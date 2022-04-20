"John is looked at as a godfather in the sport"- Chael Sonnen gives his take on the back and forth between Aljamain Sterling and John McCarthy

Chael Sonnen has shared his thoughts on the recent exchanges between Aljamain Sterling and John McCarthy.

In an episode of Beyond the Fight uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sonnen discussed several topics, including possible ways in which Henry Cejudo could get a title shot at UFC.

The MMA analyst also discussed the recent altercations between UFC bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling and John McCarthy.

Sonnen claimed that John McCarthy is looked upon as the "godfather in the sport" and hence everyone listens to him. However, he believes that the former UFC referee is not aware of how influential his words are and that he didn't mean to hurt Sterling when he commented on the fighter's recent title rematch.

"One person who talked about the fight was Big John McCarthy, who is a voice that everybody listens to. And If John says something... John can hurt people's feelings and he doesn't know that. That would be the last thing he would intend to do but... But he also doesn't know that he's looked at as godfather in the sport. So when he shares his opinion, it will greatly affect the people who he said the opinion about."

You can check out the entire video of Chael Sonnen below:

Chael Sonnen gave his suggestions on what Henry Cejudo must do to earn a title shot from Dana White

In the same Beyond the Fight episode, Chael Sonnen advised Henry Cejudo to focus on Aljamain Sterling rather than Alexander Volkanovski, if he wants another title shot at the UFC. According to Sonnen, UFC boss Dana White might also approve of that matchup.

Speaking further on his suggestion, Sonnen said:

"It does sound like, of the red corner, the blue corner [Aljamain Sterling] and the promoter [Dana White], you don't have the promoter. Now, if you're Henry, you have to first access, 'Is the promoter playing chess with me here? Or can I take him at face value? Because when I take him at face value, I've gotta put full direction to the blue corner, who, in this case is Sterling. Take everything off trying to talk Dana into it, put all my attention, put all my troops straight into Sterling. Get Sterling on board of the fight, then we come back and see the promoter again."

Henry Cejudo has expressed interest in fighting current featherweight champion Volkanovski in the octagon. With a victory over him, 'Triple C' would become the promotion's three-division champion.

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo has returned! #AndNew It's time. Just signed on the dotted line so now it's officially official-- I'm back in the USADA testing pool. Thehas returned! It's time. Just signed on the dotted line so now it's officially official-- I'm back in the USADA testing pool. The 👑 has returned! ⏳ #AndNew https://t.co/eholJyl3dj

Cejudo recently applied to the USADA drug testing pool, bringing the match-up one step closer. It will be interesting to see if White approves of this match-up and brings it to fruition.

Edited by Phil Dillon