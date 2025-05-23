Chael Sonnen goes full 'Bad Guy' mode as he presses MMA influencer over Dana White's $20K gift

Chael Sonnen joined fellow UFC legend Daniel Cormier on the Spinnin' Backfist MMA Show. In their joint appearance, Sonnen repeatedly poked fun at one of the hosts, Robbie Fox, an MMA influencer who was gifted $20,000 by UFC CEO Dana White. The topic revolved around Fox's upcoming wedding.

Ad

This led to Sonnen making several jokes, with the first being a question about whether Fox was actually engaged or merely claimed to be to pocket $20,000 from White:

"Are you even engaged or did you shake Dana down for that $20 dimes? Really? Well, it was a long time ago, you're not getting any closer. And what about her dad? Her dad's supposed to cover the wedding traditionally, so now all of a sudden are you in for $20 dimes or it can go to a down payment, maybe?"

Ad

Trending

The UFC icon then followed by asking Fox whether his fiancée's father knew about the gift from White:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Did you even tell the old man that you got a $20,000 spot? Did you tell her old man that you got a $20,000 spot? So, no you did not. You did not correctly tell him."

Check out Chael Sonnen ribbing one of the Spinnin Backfist MMA Show co-hosts (19:02):

Ad

Ad

It was a glimpse of Sonnen from his days as MMA's greatest trash-talker, though in a far more lighthearted manner. Sonnen and Cormier are part of an oft-seen duo on MMA podcasts, including their own. The two men parlay their past experiences as fighters to offer insight into the UFC's current landscape.

Chael Sonnen built his MMA brand as 'The Bad Guy'

There are two aliases by which Chael Sonnen often went by, 'The American Gangster,' and more often, 'The Bad Guy.' The latter was a nod to his work as one of the most cutting trash-talkers the sport has ever seen. It made his feud with Anderson Silva the stuff of legend, despite him losing twice to the Brazilian.

Ad

"Anderson Silva, you absolutely suck! Super Bowl weekend, the biggest rematch in the history of the business! I'm calling you out, Silva, but we're upping the stakes. I beat you, you leave the division. You beat me, I will leave the UFC forever."

Check out Chael Sonnen's legendary callout of Anderson Silva (0:11):

Expand Tweet

It also earned him an undeserved light heavyweight title shot against Jon Jones. Unfortunately, Sonnen's talent in front of the camera and with a microphone never translated to his skills inside the octagon, where he was a good but not great fighter, who never managed to become a world champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.