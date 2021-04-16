When Jon Jones outclassed Chael Sonnen despite suffering a horrific toe injury at UFC 159

There are various reasons behind why many fans argue that Jon Jones is the G.O.A.T. in mixed martial arts. One thing that has been a constant throughout Jones' career is his inability to accept defeat.

In the world of combat sports, athletes are frequently exposed to injuries. Moreover, the very nature of the sport warrants fatigue, pain, and often, humiliation. There are certain athletes who will give a fight all they have to the very end and Jon Jones is one such fighter.

'Bones' provided a great example of 'going out on one's shied' when he clashed with Chael Sonnen at UFC 159 in April of 2013.

Although the then light-heavyweight champion successfully defended his belt against Sonnen, he realized that he had broken his toe in the process only after the fight.

Jon Jones won the bout in the first round via TKO. He was on top of Chael Sonnen when he readjusted his position to execute a massive flurry of strikes on a grounded Chael Sonnen, forcing the referee to stop the contest with just seconds left in the round.

Unfortunately, in one of the clinches towards the end of the fight, one of Jones' toes got twisted, ending in a gruesome injury and a cut. He carried on and finished his opponent, not paying heed to the pain until after the fight.

Jon Jones beat Chael Sonnen at his own game

Leading up to the fight, Chael Sonnen had said that he would beat Jon Jones by controlling the clinches. Jon Jones responded that he would beat Chael Sonnen by employing his own game plan.

As Joe Rogan initiated the post-fight interview, Jon Jones began taking note of his injured toe as did the commentator.

When Joe Rogan and Jon Jones realised Jon had just broken his toe.... disgusting 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/oQ5d3SUqib — J🥊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NoTurnUnstonedd) December 12, 2018

Rogan sat Jones down on a stool and asked whether he wanted to continue with the interview. Jon Jones readily agreed and said the following about his opponent:

"Chael Sonnen is an awesome opponent. We went through a lot of drama and it motivated me a lot... I really wanted to try to 'Chael Sonnen' Chael Sonnen. And I think I did a good job at that."

Elaborating on why he wanted to beat Chael Sonnen at his own game, Jon Jones said:

"My coach teaches me to have a 'sc**w that' attitude. So if people are saying, 'You're gonna get outwrestled,' you gotta say, 'Sc**w that, I'm gonna outwrestle him.' Don't accept being lesser than other people."

Every tool in Jon Jones' arsenal was on show when he stopped Chael Sonnen inside one round back in 2013 👊#UFC232 pic.twitter.com/QZmzbFzZNo — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 26, 2018