"It does remind me of The Sopranos" - Chael Sonnen goes out of his way to explain how Tom Cruise-starrer 'Top Gun' was not a memorable movie

Chael Sonnen is known for his exciting takes on MMA, but the former UFC middleweight also likes to delve into other interesting topics, including Hollywood.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Bad Guy' offered his take on Tom Cruise-starrer Top Gun and explained why he thinks the 1986 film wasn't a memorable one, as opposed to popular belief. Here's what Sonnen said:

"If you want to see Top Gun, see Top Gun! Don't act like you got a poster in your room and act like that was a cultural divine from your childhood. It wasn't! It didn't go great. It wasn't a great movie. At one point, there were two airplanes that they flew upside down and the guy took a photograph. That was the hotspot of the entire movie. It's alright. But it does remind me of the Sopranos."

'The American Gangster' questioned why fans pretended that they liked the original Top Gun movie when in reality, they didn't. Sonnen added that people only started to claim they liked the film when somebody came along over time and told people to like it.

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss the Tom Cruise-starrer in the video below:

Chael Sonnen names Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka as the best light heavyweight fight of all time

Chael Sonnen was thoroughly impressed with the recent light heavyweight title showdown between former titleholder Glover Teixeira and newly-crowned champion Jiri Prochazka.

Speaking in another YouTube video, the MMA analyst discussed the UFC 275 main event, branding it the best 205-pound matchup he's ever witnessed.

"That is the greatest light heavyweight fight I have even seen. Any of you like to disagree? I've seen some good ones - Gustafsson vs. Cormier was a great one, Gustafsson vs. Jon Jones part one [was] the best until now. That [Teixeira vs. Prochazka] is now the best light heavyweight fight that I have ever seen."

Watch Sonnen discuss Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka below:

Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira delivered an instant classic when the pair collided at UFC 275 this past weekend. The duo displayed a beautiful mix of striking and grappling over the best part of five rounds before 'Denisa' sunk in a rear-naked choke for the victory late in the day.

