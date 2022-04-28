"You're taking away from Gilbert" - Chael Sonnen "greatly resists anybody" faulting Khamzat Chimaev's performance against Gilbert Burns

Chael Sonnen pushed back on the criticism surrounding Khamzat Chimaev, saying those who find fault in his latest performance are discrediting Gilbert Burns.

Chimaev was pushed to the limit for the first time in his career during his UFC 273 showdown with Burns. Although 'Borz' ultimately had his hand raised by the end of the bout, the undefeated rising star was met with heavy criticism for being unable to dominate the Brazilian.

As far as Sonnen is concerned, however, that narrative undermines Burns' own performance. In a recent episode of his YouTube show, Sonnen said:

"He was in a chaotic, dangerous fight, that is true. But I don't know that I agree to the premise that he was there on his own accord. I think that takes away from Gilbert. If you're making as if Chimaev had lost focus and that's why it was such an ugly fight as far as technique goes, you're taking away from Gilbert Burns. Why can't we admit that Chimaev's plan to take him down – it wasn't that he vacated it, it wasn't like he resisted it or boycotted the idea – it's that it didn't work. Those takedowns just weren't there. They weren't as easy."

If anything, Sonnen believes, Chimaev deserves credit for thriving even if he is unable to execute his game plan. 'The American Gangster' continued:

"I just greatly resist anybody that faults the performance of Chimaev. It was awesome. Everything was against him. Everything that he envisioned and believed to be true ended up not being. The domination that he planned on having was met with resistance."

Watch Chael Sonnen's commentary below:

Georges St-Pierre gives Khamzat Chimaev advice after war with Gilbert Burns

Among the individuals critical of Khamzat Chimaev's performance was UFC legend Georges St-Pierre. Though the former longtime welterweight champion was largely impressed with Chimaev, he believes 'Borz' could have fought a smarter way.

In an interview with MMA News, the French-Canadian icon said:

"It’s not good to get hit in the head. I like to watch him fight, but I don’t think he fought the smartest fight. I think he could have made it easier for himself. He’s just used to going through everybody like this but you can’t fight like this at the elite level. You need to prepare, to game plan, and to become the perfect nemesis for your opponent. You can’t only go there and try to trade blows with someone like this."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments on Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns below:

Edited by David Andrew